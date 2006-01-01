Stunning Oregon Coast Weather This Week, Perhaps Longer

Published 10/19/2013

(Oregon Coast) – A sunny and warm weather pattern will likely remain for the entire week or longer along the Oregon coast, making it a great time to play hooky on the beaches. A high pressure ridge has been lingering around the Pacific coast for a while and it doesn't look like it will leave anytime soon. Above: sun and fun near Manzanita.

The next week – at least – looks to be a nearly endless series of sunny days on the Oregon coast, starting off with patchy fog in the mornings.

Patchy fog will be around before 11 a.m. on the north Oregon coast on Sunday, including towns such as Astoria, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, Garibaldi and Oceanside. Seriously calm winds will highlight highs near 65 and very sunny skies. On Sunday night, things become slightly cloudy and foggy in some spots.

Monday, again patchy fog happens in the morning, giving way to sunny skies during the day with a stunning high near 70 degrees. Fog creeps in again later at night. Above: get used to this look at Cannon Beach this week.

The rest of the week is strikingly similar for north Oregon coast towns like Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Seaside and Cannon Beach. It's fog in the mornings on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, followed by mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60's. It appears Tuesday may be mostly cloudy, but the rest of the week features sunny skies in the afternoons.

On the central Oregon coast, including Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats, the forecast is essentially the same, although with temps predicted a few degrees cooler. Patchy fog will the be rule in the morning and sunny skies later in the day.

Monday may not get quite as close to 70 degrees as on the north coast. Another difference is that Tuesday is predicted to be a bit more sunny than on the north coast.

Winds will stay around 5 mph or less on many days, and not getting above 10 mph except perhaps at night. More Oregon coast weather is found here, including tide tables, forecasts and web cams for individual towns Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Oceanside, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Seaside and Cannon Beach.

