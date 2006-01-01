String Band Performs at Central Oregon Coast Outdoor Market

Published 09/19/2011

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - A string band from the Salem area will liven things up in Lincoln City on September 25 as part of “String Band Sunday” at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. The day also boasts the Lincoln City Farmer's Market, then followed by the old-time sound of Wild Hog in the Woods.

First, hit the lawn of the center for the outdoor market in the midst of fresh Oregon coast air - going from 9 a.m. To 3 p.m. That part is free. Wild Hog in the Woods starts at 2 p.m. in the auditorium and tickets are $15 for adults and free for kids under 12.

Wild Hog in the Woods is an Oregon string band that plays a wild mix of old-time, swing, sleaze-jazz, ragtime, blues and tin-pan alley tunes with honest verve and gusto. Their motto is “Nobody leaves without a grin.”

The Wild Hog in the Woods concert will feature snacks and refreshments by donation, and beer and wine sold by the glass.

Wild Hog in the Woods is comprised of Hershel Olmsted on a variety of instruments including banjo, John Simonds on bass and John Donoghue on mandolin.

Olmted plays with a clawhammer style and also plays National steel guitar. He has performed or been with numerous other high-profile Willamette Valley bands and other performers, including Luckiamute String Band, The Sunny Valley Boys, The Rainbow Wranglers and Joe Huff.

Donoghue also occasionally breaks out the tenor guitar, the 6-string guitar, the cello, and the chromatic harmonica, and the cacaphone during shows.

The Sunday show is a benefit for the center, which brings visual art exhibits, performances and art classes to the city, in the renovated, historic Delake School.

Also featured in September at the Lincoln City Cultural Center is the colorful abstract art of CJ Klinkhammer, open from 10 to 5 daily in the Chessman Gallery.

The Lincoln City Farmers Market is now at its seasonal peak, with around 70 vendors selling selling produce, arts, crafts and hot food every Sunday, which continues through October 16. Lunch possibilities include tamales and tacos, vegetarian burgers, kettle corn, hot sandwiches and bakery goods.

To obtain tickets or get more information, call 541-994-9994 or head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org. The Lincoln City Cultural Center is at 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon.

