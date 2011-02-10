Striking Moments of This Summer on Oregon Coast Published 10/02/2011 (Oregon Coast) – Summer of 2011 will be remembered for mostly the constant stunning weather that stayed for the better part of two months – but other fascinating pleasures lay just beneath that. So many other kinds of atmospheric conditions and landscape changes made for remarkable highlights as well. Many interesting moments centered around weather and the moody colors it could provide, like this particularly impressive dusk at Astoria. At the beginning of summer, at one evening's sunset, seriously intense colors smothered the dusk at Gleneden State Park, near Depoe Bay. One of the biggest highlights were the exquisite delights provided by extra high sand levels on the coast. It seemed to pop up abruptly, according to numerous watchers along the beaches. These piles of sand kept the ocean farther out and made low tides seem like extreme low tide events. This allowed access to numerous rock structures and points along the coast, like the hidden arch at Arch Cape near Cannon Beach, Maxwell Point at Oceanside and other features. One of the most striking effects was how much more often the Devil's Punchbowl was open – on the inside. Another place was Arcadia State Park, where it kept the tide out far enough to allow people to walk out and look back at the rock structures normally covered by the tides. At Lincoln City, these sand levels caused the D River to drastically change course. In quite the memorable moment, someone etched a pictographic love note to the beach on this particular July day. Sometimes the sheer beauty of the coast could be represented in the details, like this stone getting covered by a foamy tide at Glenede Beach. A marine layer constantly created some intriguing conditions offshore throughout most of the season, like here at Hug Point, near Cannon Beach. Sometimes that layer moved in, with startling results. Here, at Cape Lookout, it makes the rain forest seem that much more primeval, while the fact this is only a sliver of the layer allows you to see the bright sun shining through it. These mists made for striking photos at night as well, like this eerie moonlit scene just south of Lincoln City. Perhaps it was the high sand levels beginning to rise, but all of a sudden you could get insanely close to an unusual feature at Cape Kiwanda, in Pacific City. From the rather secretive north side, you could get up close to this spectacular ocean canyon that caps the front end of the headland. A bundle of boulders created a natural dam, which caused the raging sea to actually stop right there in front of you. Also quite engrossing were the two births of seal pups at the Seaside Aquarium this summer. Or maybe “insanely cute” is the correct phrase (photo courtesy Tiffany Boothe of Seaside Aquarium). Below: fog started to make increasingly frequent appearances in late summer, resulting in wild scenes like these at Fogarty Beach, near Depoe Bay. More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging..... More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

