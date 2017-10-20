Oregon Coast Under Wind Warning, Flood Watch - But Lots of Sun Coming

Published 10/20/2017 at 5:27 PM PDT - Updated 10/20/2017 at 5:57 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – A flood watch and a wind warning are now in effect for the Oregon coast, bringing in some heavy weather over the weekend but paradoxically a really nice run of sunny weather for the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a high wind warning for the coastline, in effect from 8 a.m. on Saturday to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Beaches and headlands will get sustained winds around 30 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph. Towns and communities will see winds around 25 mph and gusts up to 55 mph.

It has also caused Lincoln City's glass float drops to be postponed for the weekend.

The flood watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night, with heavy rains along the Oregon coast around three to six inches in that time, and the possibility that smaller rivers may flood, like the Wilson River near Tillamook.

“A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts,” the NWS said.

Downed power lines are definitely possible along the Oregon coast for this weekend's storm, the NWS said. Wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

For storm watchers, some sizable waves are expected over the weekend, but not nearly as big as they became late this week. Combined seas of 16 feet or so will batter the coastline, which will be cause for some caution on the beaches but not so dangerous you can't wander the sandy stretches – if the tides are farther out. Always make sure there's plenty of room between the tide line and the entrance to the beaches.

That kind of wave height will mean more spectacular sights along rocky stretches like those around Oceanside, Depoe Bay and around Yachats. Look for riveting oceanic explosions at spots like Strawberry Hill, Cape Perpetua, Rocky Creek or Boiler Bay. This also means steer clear of those basalt shelves and stay far back. The view will be incredible from a safe distance.

Extended forecasts are showing great weather for the beaches just after the storm, however. On Monday, conditions turn to dry and at least partly sunny, but the coastline gets mostly sunny to lots of glorious sunshine from Tuesday through Friday. See more Oregon Coast Weather. - - Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour



















