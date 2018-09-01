Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Stormy Oregon Coast This Week - Then Sunny, Warm Weekend

Published 01/09/2018 at 6:15 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Some wild swings in weather are headed for the Oregon coast, with a high wind watch in effect on Wednesday and Thursday, some huge waves coming at that time, and all this moving to a mild and sunny holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a high wind watch in effect from Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph are expected, with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

“The strongest winds will most likely occur between Thursday mid-morning and Thursday mid-afternoon,” the NWS said. “Isolated power outages and down trees will be possible. A High Wind Watch means hazardous high wind conditions are favorable in and close to the watch area in the next 12 to 48 hours.”

The NWS said heavy rains are coming not just for the Oregon coast but for the valley as well, including Portland. Many rivers are expected to rise sharply, but flooding is not likely.

Then, things start to move towards big and sunny skies.

“A much stronger system will arrive on Thursday, as a moist front will bring heavy rain and gusty southwest winds,” the NWS said. “Afterwards, high pressure will build over the region, with dry and mild weather for the coming holiday weekend. The next frontal system is expected early next week.”

Friday's coastal forecast is for mostly cloudy but a high in the 50s. Saturday gets mostly sunny with highs near 55, and Sunday is a repeat of that. The NWS said some parts of the Oregon coast could see highs around 60 degrees. Monday – Martin Luther King Day – starts the return to rain and clouds.

On the beaches, the ocean starts to get rather exciting. On Wednesday, wave height is around 12 feet, which isn't much of a big deal on the sand but rocky ledges will be putting on a bit of a show. Thursday climbs to a sizable 17 feet for combined seas, while later that night they will rise to just over 20 feet. Friday they start calming down to around 17 feet again, while Saturday and Sunday see combined seas in the lower teens.

More good stormwatching is in store later next week. (See Oregon Coast Weather)

“The break in the weather appears short lived as models suggest additional storm systems will bring a return to periods of stronger winds and higher seas next week,” the NWS said.

Above: photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium








