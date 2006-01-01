Huge, Stormy Waves This Weekend on Oregon Coast

Published 10/31/2013

(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) is sending out a weather advisory about the Oregon coast with a sizable storm bringing really big waves to the area.

The NWS said the wild wave action will happen over the weekend, with some fairly big winds coinciding with extremely high tides that will mean some awesome storm watching but a need for greatly increased vigilance about beach safety. It all begins with a storm that will kick in on Saturday.

“A cold front will move onshore Saturday bringing strong gusty winds,” the NWS said in a bulletin. “South winds will become west winds, with gusts as high as 45 mph.”

Strong winds over the waters push along those waves coming in onshore, causing them to build up even more. Seas are expected to reach up around 16 to 20 feet on Saturday afternoon and evening.

“This larger swell will coincide with the timing of rather high astronomical tides,” the NWS said. “This may result in minor coastal flooding on the Long Beach Peninsula and other local low-lying areas near the beaches.”

Other areas that could vulnerable include Highway 101 just south of Seaside, and small beaches with little space between the tide and vegetation line or the cliffs. Highly dangerous areas like this include Gleneden Beach near Lincoln City, Oceanside, some beaches just north of Newport, Arch Cape and other beaches just south of Cannon Beach.

The NWS urges extreme caution this weekend, saying it's not a good time to be near the surf zone or exploring rocks and jetties.

“Sudden waves could knock a person off balance and into the cold waters of the Pacific,” NWS said.

Particularly dangerous rocky areas to stay far back away from include Yachats, Depoe Bay and many of the small pocket beaches just south of Yachats.

See full Oregon coast weather here. More about Oregon coast below, including storm photos.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles