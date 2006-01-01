Storm Watches on Oregon Coast Upgraded to High Wind Warnings

Published 09/27/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Recent high wind advisories for the Oregon coast have been upgraded to high wind warnings by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland with predictions of wind gusts up around 70 mph possible. Some flooding is expected to happen not just on the coast but in larger cities like Portland, Eugene, Salem and Corvallis as streams and culverts overflow. (Above: Manzanita storm waves).

The impending storm has even caused SOLVE to cancel the Beach Cleanup on Saturday – the first time in 30 years it has had to do so.

“A series of unseasonably and increasingly strong and wet Pacific frontal systems will bring strong winds tot he coastal strip and possibly the coastal mountains Saturday into Saturday evening,” the NWS said in its warning bulletin. (Above: around Cannon Beach).

Another system will bring more wind and rain to the area on Sunday, all of which has caused the upgrade to a high wind warning that is in effect throughout Saturday until 11 p.m. that night. Another high wind watch has been issued for Sunday afternoon through the evening. The warning includes the south Washington coast and the north and central Oregon coast, encompassing the cities of Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Florence, Waldport, Manzanita, Pacific City, Tillamook, Oceanside, Rockaway Beach and Garibaldi.

The NWS said southerly winds on Saturday will be sustained at 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 to 70 on the beaches, headlands and communities. These are expected to peak in the afternoon and decrease by around 8 p.m. Central Oregon coast towns like Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City and Pacific City may see these last longer, whereas north coast towns like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita and Wheeler may get relief earlier. (Above: Seaside, Oregon storm sands - photo courtesy Seasde Aquarium).

Sunday, peak winds are expected between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The NWS added that high winds combined with heavy rains may result in trees getting knocked over, creating power outages. See complete Oregon Coast Weather here.

