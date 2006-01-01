Updated: Storms Coming to Oregon Coast, Changes for Portland Area

Updated 09/20/2013

(Portland, Oregon) – Some big storm action is about to roll into the Oregon coast but the Portland area, along with the Cascades, the Columbia Gorge, Willamette Valley towns like Salem, Corvallis, Eugene and others are about to get wet and wild (above: a stormy Yachats).

It also means some good storm watching possibilities on the coast.

The NWS said a cold front will bring rounds of widespread rain on Friday, starting at the Oregon coast in the morning and then spreading inland to Portland and other areas by the afternoon. This will bring a soggy commute to city areas on Friday afternoon as well as the possibilities of thunderstorms.

The first of the thunderstorms may happen at the Oregon coast. However, the NWS has since backed off some of the more severe predictions for the Portland area, and so far - as of 4 p.m. - the rain hasn't hit the area.

“More widespread showers are expected on Saturday with some small hail,” the NWS said. “Isolated thunderstorms are also possible for most areas. Snow levels in the mountains will fall to 6000 to 6500 feet. Showers taper off Saturday, except in the mountains.”

Yet another even stronger front will come onto the Oregon coast on Sunday afternoon, bringing strong winds and another solid dose of rain for other areas as well, such as Portland and the Willamette Valley.

It will be the first storm of the season for the Oregon coast. The NWS said 50 mph winds may be hitting coastal towns like Seaside, Astoria, Cannon Beach, Depoe Bay, Yachats or Lincoln City. Even stronger winds on the headlands around Newport, Yachats, Oceanside, Pacific City and Cannon Beach are possible.

“Expect widespread rainfall amounts of a quarter to a half inch, with areas on the coast range seeing in excess of an inch of rain,” the NWS said. (Above: a stormy Pacific City),

The NWS also warned to get indoors if you hear thunder in your area.

Steve Pierce, president of Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, said daytime temps will be down 15 to 20 degrees cooler than the high of 81 today (Thursday) in the Portland area. Pierce said temps may not make it to 60 in Portland.

“Now would be a good time to consider putting away the outdoor summer furniture, as it does not look like we will need it again anytime soon,” Pierce said. “Rainfall amounts for the first half of September are already at or above month end averages at most locations across NW Oregon and SW Washington. We will certainly be adding more rainfall to the records books over the weekend and into next week." (Above: a stormy Cannon Beach).

This should make for awe-inspiring storm viewing on the Oregon coast this weekend, however. Grab a beachfront lodging on the coast to watch the full fury, or stand at safe vantage points in places like Manzanita, above the rocks at Yachats, Newport's Nye Beach, Depoe Bay, the viewpoints south of Cannon Beach, and various parks set back from the waves at Rockaway Beach, Lincoln City or Pacific City.

Beachcombing after these storms will likely be quite interesting, once the weather calms down early in the week. See the Oregon coast weather page for details, real time updates. General Oregon weather here.

