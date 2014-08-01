Oregon, Portland, Coast Weather Alerts: Stormy Seas, High Winds, Snow

(Oregon Coast) – Big waves, heavy rains and high winds are coming to the Oregon coast just before the weekend, as snow levels will drop considerably in the Cascade mountains and inland areas like Portland may get some windy moments as well.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said a series of storms are coming in around Friday and over the weekend, getting progressively stronger.

For the coast and the Oregon coast range, winds could get up to 60 mph, rain could hit the two-inch mark and massive swells will likely pound the beaches.

Weather alerts are relevat to the towns of Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats, among others.

“Details of rain amounts and location of the axis of heavier rain are still uncertain, but there is potential for two to four inches of rain in the coast range and Cascades, and around one inch inland Friday through Saturday,” the NWS said.

The strongest system is expected Friday night through Saturday. The NWS said it will tap into subtropical moisture and have the potential to generate heavy rains and high winds.

“The heavy rainfall combined with the wet weather systems leading up to this event will result in rises in rivers and streams,” the NWS said.

The strongest winds will be along the Oregon coast and coast range with gusts up to 70 mph possible. Winds in Portland could reach 30 to 35 mph.

NWS said seas will be stormy on Friday and Saturday. Storm force gusts of 45 to 50 knots are possible on the waters, and the ocean waves will likely rise above 20 feet – maybe even to 30 feet.

This means excellent stormwatching on the Oregon coast – but you'll want to stay in your car or stick to an oceanfront lodging (you can find Oregon coast oceanfront lodging here).

Snow levels will drop from 6000 feet to 2500 feet Saturday night, the NWS said. There is the potential for one to two feet of snow in the Cascades, but these snow levels will not affect Portland or the Oregon coast range. West winds may also create blowing snow and dangerous driving conditions in the mountains, and the NWS said travelers should be prepared for snow covered roads and hazardous travel conditions.

Find general Oregon weather here and Oregon coast weather updates here.

After storm conditions have subsided, which is likely on Sunday, this could mean great agate hunting and treasure seeking along the beaches. Erosion may reveal some nifty objects and the tides will have brought in other fun finds.

