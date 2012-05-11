Storm Season Makes a Splash on Oregon Coast

Published 11/05/2012

(Oregon Coast) – If there was any doubt as to the arrival of storm season along the coast, that is firmly dispelled this week. You don't need howling winds or driving rain, really. Just add ocean water and really big waves like the kind found this week, and bam – instant Pacific drama.

The central Oregon coast saw oodles of this in the last couple of days, starting with spots like Depoe Bay Saturday night. Even at night you could tell something huge and gnarly was going on.

Near Depoe Bay, on Sunday, the beginning of Otter Crest Loop Road showed off these gargantuan breakers. They easily soared 30 to 40 feet high when smacking the rocks near the Ben Jones Bridge.

At Moolack Beach in Newport, this was a dangerous place to be. A mid-sized beach becomes a small one with massive sneaker waves constantly hitting the cliffs. Lots of fog on the central coast added plenty of atmosphere throughout the day as well.

Down around Yachats, there was plenty to take in, even with the thick cloud cover blocking off a sun that went away an hour earlier as of Sunday.

Waves here did all sorts of watery pyrotechnics on this day, despite a light wind most of the time. Huge breakers piled up in the distance, rolling and thundering in, and then exploded onto the rocks of Yachats' 804 Trail.

As far as stormwatching spots go, Yachats is actually quite safe – if you stay back where you're supposed to. Keep up high on the trail and you're guaranteed quite a show just about anywhere.

As the day ended, and the lights of the city came on, that lingering fog that had so fuzzed up the oceanfront and beaches became the ultimate lighting enhancer. Yachats literally transformed into a colorful, ethereal world of purples, gold, white, pinks and more.

