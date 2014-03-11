Oregon Coast Arts Festival Kicks Up a Storm in Cannon Beach

Published 11/03/2014

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's largest art and music festivals takes over Cannon Beach this weekend with the Stormy Weather Arts Festival descending upon the town on November 7 through 9.

The sizzling, sprawling event features some of the top artists in the Pacific Northwest, where galleries, shops and more host special exhibits, artist demonstrations and receptions for their guest artists over the three-day festival. A variety of famed features happen throughout the weekend as well, including a concert on Saturday night with Cooper and The Jam at the Coaster Theatre.

Meet and greet the artists over the weekend as some of them show off their methods on top of their inspirations.

Things kickoff on Friday night with the Art in Action event where artists represented by Cannon Beach galleries will be in the spotlight as they demonstrate their techniques in painting, carving or sculpture. Finished works will be for sale at the event and a silent auction will offer attendees the opportunity to bid on unique Cannon Beach experiences, travel packages and other items.

Guest artists in the galleries will include sculptors Matthew Gray Palmer, whose public installations include a life-size elephant composed entirely of small aluminum butterflies at the Virginia Zoo; and Georgia Gerber, known for her 25 bronze wildlife sculptures at Portland's Pioneer Square Courthouse and the life-size "piggy bank," Rachel, at the entrance to the Pike Place Public Market in Seattle.

Landscape photographer Christopher Burkett, recognized as one of the nation’s leading experts in Cibachrome (Ilfochrome) printing will discuss his latest large-scale photographic prints created with this traditional photographic technique.

Closer to home, work by Cannon Beach's best-known resident artists will also be showcased during the festival including paintings by Jeffrey Hull and blown glass by Jim Kingwell and Suzanne Kindland, all of who have been featured on Oregon Public Broadcasting's "Art Beat" television program.

On Saturday, musicians will be performing throughout town and galleries host artist receptions and demonstrations throughout the day and evening. Featured musicians include vocalist and guitar player Anne-Marie Sanderson, jazz guitarist Bobcat Bob, and north Oregon coast resident Bucky Pottschmidt.

On Saturday night, the festival will feature Cooper & The Jam in concert at the 200-seat Coaster Theatre. A limited number of tickets are available for Art in Action and Cooper & the Jam concert. Tickets for Art in Action are $55 per ticket or $99 for two and concert tickets are $35. Tickets for both events can be purchased online and more information can be found at www.cannonbeach.org.

