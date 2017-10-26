Stormy Weather Arts Festival Takes Over N. Oregon Coast Town

Published 10/26/2017 at 2:47 PM PDT

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – For over 25 years, Cannon Beach's Stormy Weather Arts Festival has been one of the big winter success stories of the Oregon coast. A jolt to the energy level and economy of the north coast town during the stormy season, it's one of its most popular events all year.

This time around, Cannon Beach Stormy Weather Arts Festival happens November 3 – 5, now in its 30 year. From its beginnings, the first week in November has been an explosive celebration of the arts, where visitors from all over the Pacific Northwest immerse themselves in the beachy but sophisticated culture of this community. As always, the event focuses on a wide range of visual and performing arts, offering the opportunity to meet artists and discuss their work, listen to local musicians, take in gallery events and experience why Cannon Beach has been recognized as one of “The 100 Best Art Towns in America.”

Over that 30 years, the festival grew to include a spotlight concert that showcased accomplished or up-and-coming musicians in the intimate setting of Cannon Beach’s Coaster Theatre Playhouse. Along the way, it added special events and features such as the Dancing in the Rain Fashion Show, featuring apparel and accessories from local and national designers; and the Brews, Blues & Barbecues where guests can sample local beers while enjoying live blues and a barbecue lunch.



The whole shebang kicks off with Friday night’s Stormy Weather Arts Benefit Cocktail & Dessert Party where guests can interact with professional jewelry artists and see some of their work. The evening also includes a silent auction and raffle featuring Northwest travel packages. The auction and raffle will benefit children's art programs in Cannon Beach including the Coaster Theatre’s Coaster Kidz Theatre Camp, the Cannon Beach Arts Association children’s Summer Art Camp and the Sea Ranch Children’s Summer Music Camp.

The Stormy Weather Arts Festival weekend is filled with art gallery events, receptions and special guest artists. Visitors can wander the north Oregon coast village – usually with the sound of the waves in the distance – and hit a variety of happenings in one brisk walk. On Friday evening and all day Saturday, galleries are hosting receptions and artist demonstrations, as indoor and outdoor venues spotlight free live music performances.

This year, it's an Americana rock band that is the headlining performer on Saturday, with the foot-stomping raucous of Heels to the Hardwood filling the 200-seat Coaster Theatre.

The festival schedule basics:

Friday, November 3: Stormy Weather Arts Benefit Cocktail & Dessert Party, 7:30 – 10 p.m. Interact with professional jewelry artists who discuss their techniques while their works are being modeled. Custom cocktails are created specifically for the event by Cannon Beach Distillery and a local craft beer also made especially for the event. Cost: $35. Cannon Beach Community Hall.

Saturday, November 4: Enjoy free live performances by regional musicians at six different locations around town. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dancing in the Rain Fashion Show starts at 10 a.m. in the Coaster Theatre Playhouse. $5 donation.

Heels to the Hardwood concert happens at the Coaster at 8 p.m. Cost: $30.

Sunday, November 5: The Brews, Blues & Barbecues happens at 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Community Hall. Cost is $25. Sample local craft brews including one created especially for the festival, enjoy live Delta Blues from Steve Cheseborough and savor a delicious barbecue lunch from a local chef.

