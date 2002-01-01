Jazz Guitar with Flare on Central Coast This Weekend

Published 02/27/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – In a musical way, March comes roaring in like a lion in the central Oregon coast hotspot of Lincoln City this weekend, as Saturday, March 2 brings classical and jazz guitarist Jamie Stillway to town.

She performs a solo show that begins at 7 p.m.

Stillway grew up on an apple orchard in rural Minnesota, and didn't begin her quest to play the guitar until she was 13 years old. At first studying classical guitar, she meandered into studying film, and then getting a degree in that from the University of California at Santa Barbara. She eventually set that aside and began to study with the great ragtime and blues picker Kenny Sultan.

After a brief stint in Denver as a rhythm guitarist in a gypsy jazz group, Stillway relocated to Portland, Oregon. In 2002, she formed an acoustic guitar duo with resonator slide man, Ben Bonham, and the duo snared serious accolades from all corners.

As music critic Don Campbell of the Oregonian put it: “Jamie Stillway not only comps big, fat, swinging and expensive jazz chords but picks with a ferocity that would make Django proud. If she's not grinning ear to ear during her solos, she should be. Her technique is commanding and artful, and she possesses a gypsy soul that would be at home in 1930s Paris, or busking on the streets of Dallas.”

Tickets for this LCCC premier are $10 in advance, and $12 at the door, on sale at the center box office, 541-994-9994. The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located inside the historic Delake School building at 540 NE Hwy. 101. On March 2, doors will open at 6:30 pm with the music set to begin at 7 pm.

More about Lincoln City below, including photos, the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, and lodging possibilities.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Lincoln City Virtual Tour

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted