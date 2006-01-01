Coastal Photo Essay: Interstellar, Lunar Sights Above Oregon Beaches

Published 04/13/2014

(Oregon Coast) – With the likelihood of some stellar sights in the skies above Portland, western Oregon and the coast with Monday's lunar eclipse and “blood moon,” it seems a good time to look back on a few really fascinating finds above the beaches. From the Aurora Borealis, other lunar phenomena to a rare satellite captured, these are just a tiny sampling of distinctive stuff caught by Oregon Coast Beach Connection at night. (Above: a blood moon in Portland in recent years).

All photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection.

Back in 2010, quite the stunning lunar eclipse happened in Oregon. This night was not very cooperative on the coast, however, with lots of clouds blocking the way. But not always – luckily. Following the beginnings of the event in slightly stormy Cannon Beach, to a little less cloud cover in Manzanita, the result was this fuzzy but interesting moment. This was taken in Manzanita.

Another moment in Manzanita was a bit of a shocker. Testing the camera for other nighttime subject matter yielded this awe-inspiring streak. Experts we talked to believe it was an iridium flare rather than a meteor, which is actually rarer. This is when an orbiting satellite briefly glints in sunlight as it passes over.

Yet another night in Manzanita: the stars were thick, omnipresent and stunning. But the faint colorations are hints of the Northern Lights. Fascinating.

On a winter's eve in Depoe Bay, the moon took on this striking glow. It's a moon halo, caused by ice crystals high in the atmosphere, then refracting out in all directions in a literal rainbow of colors.

In Seaside, here is proof that not all the interesting nocturnal stuff on the beaches is seen with clear skies. Cloud cover actually makes some wild colors where city lights bounce off them and the ocean mist. You never get two such evenings looking the same, the way the ocean air shifts. The light in the distance is a vehicle several miles away on the beaches between Gearhart and Warrenton.

