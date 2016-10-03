Oregon Coast Storm Aftermath: Peak Gusts, Fatality, Video, Pics

Published 03/10/2016 at 4:51 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – One of the heaviest windstorms of the past few years was over within the day Wednesday, but it left a trail of striking stats and sights: downed trees, gusts as high as 92 mph, power problems, and tragically, even one death. (Photo: a very manic Spouting Horn in Depoe Bay Wednesday, courtesy Rock Your World: Pacific NW Gem & Jewelry Gallery').

Highest of the day appears to be Cape Meares at 92 mph, while Mt. Hebo was close behind at 90 mph. Astoria had a series of gusts over 60 mph after 8 p.m., with the peak at 72 mph. Garibaldi had one register at 79 mph. Other biggies were Oceanside, 56 mph; Pacific City 78; Yachats at 47 mph. Another peak gust of 79 mph happened just inland from Newport.

Lincoln City had two wind gauges that saw highest gusts just over 50 mph. Cape Foulweather only hit 41 mph.

Power outages affected some 20,000 people throughout much of Tillamook County.

Above: Cannon Beach early Wednesday, courtesy Tolovana Inn.

Trees blocked traffic along Highway 18 outside of Grand Ronde and just south of Cannon Beach, A deadly incident on Highway 26 near the Highway 101 junction saw a driver get killed by a tree.

Photos and video from the day were dramatic, to say the least, including one from Cape Kiwanda RV Resort in Pacific City that showed gargantuan waves coming over the cape.

Seaside Aquarium's Tiffany Boothe grabbed an impressive scene where wind howled through the facility like a Halloween sound effect, and the sand was whipped around violently by those winds.

At Depoe Bay, Laura Joki – owner of Lincoln City agate shop Rock Your World: Pacific NW Gem & Jewelry Gallery – caught not just one spouting horn but two. Conditions were so wild there the sky-rocketing, more well-known Spouting Horn had a little competition. At other moments, the chaos of the ocean was evident with what looked like walls of waves coming in.

At least two beaches were closed because of raging surf. Heceta Head Lighthouse's parking lot (near Florence) was shut down because of storm surges and all lighthouse tours were canceled. Even the broad, normally safe D River access in Lincoln City was closed because of hazardous conditions.

The good news is that these large waves will continue through the weekend, but with less blustery winds. Friday through Monday will still have waves often as high as 20 feet, making for good stormwatching at rocky places like Yachats, Depoe Bay, the parking lot at Oceanside, the jetty viewing platform at Warrenton or the overlooks just of Cannon Beach or north of Manzanita. Make sure you stay well away from these breakers at viewing areas or parking lots. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour.

