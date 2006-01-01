North Oregon Coast in the Spring: Calendar for Seaside, Cannon Beach

(Seaside, Oregon) – It's a mix of the wild and the upscale this spring on the north Oregon coast, as Seaside and Cannon Beach hop into the season with a host of things to do indoors and outdoors. Music abounds, wildlife events, art, wine and food festivals light up the days and nights, and a variety of stuff for kids during these spring break weeks is abundant. It's also when you'll find the SOLV Beach Clean Up and the big Whale Watch Week (above: a lumpfish at Seaside Aquarium - courtesy photo).

Fancy food and drinks are on tap in Seaside and Cannon Beach in the spring

March 1 Through September. Cannon Beach History Center is hosting a special exhibit, “Tides and Tidepools.” The exhibit runs from March 1st through September. The Center is open Wednesday through Monday, from 1 – 5 p.m. 1387 South Spruce Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

March 5. Necanicum Bird Discovery Day. Guided bird walks, activities, presentations. hear about backyard birds from local ecologist Mike Patterson, and Sharnelle Fee from the Wildlife Center of the North Coast. Build Your Own Bird Nesting Box activity. Some events around town and Seaside Aquarium. Most at Bob Chisholm Community Center 1225 Ave. A. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-9126 www.nclctrust.org

March 10 to 13. Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival. Cannon Beach hosts a massive food fest with the, featuring a weekend of wine tastings, wine pairing dinners and a wine walk. Indulge in the weekend by purchasing a glass for $25, which gets you into various events. A bevy of restaurants host special wine dinners, including Newman’s at 988, Arch Cape Inn and Retreat, EVOO Cannon Beach Cooking School and Inspired! Café at DragonFire Gallery, among others. Some will feature live music. http://www.cannonbeach.org/chamber/events/cannon-beach-chamber-events.htm

March 11 – 12. Pouring at the Coast. Oregon craft beer tasting and food pairing festival. Some events around town. $10; other ticket prices. Seaside Civic & Convention Center, 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391.

March 19. Travis Air Force Brass Quintet. Free. 7 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391.

March 19-March 26. Whale Watch Week. Catch whales on their twice-yearly migration, where volunteers will be at dozens of high vantage points to help you spot them, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day of the week. www.whalespoken.org

March 26. Great Oregon Spring Beach Cleanup. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Beaches all over the coast, including Seaside, Warrenton, Cannon Beach and Arch Cape. 1-800-333-Solv ext. 332. www.solv.org

March 26. Kirby Swatosh. Energetic acoustic folk rock is characterized by catchy pop melodies and clever lyrics, showcasing a talent that isn’t afraid to follow his musical dreams. 7:30 p.m. each night. Suggested donation is $7 for adults and $2 for children. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 South Spruce Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

April 1 – 2. Oregon Scholastic Chess Federation. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon.

April 12. Seaside Kiwanis Pancake Feed. Tickets available at the door. 5 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon.



April 13 – 24. Cannon Beach Twelve Days of Earth Day. A combination of arts and science, with nature walks, lectures, tours, art events, special dining events. April 13 kicks off the festival with school children marching to Haystack Rock wearing Puffin masks. Special happenings all over town. April 24 includes “Earth to Table” dinner on the beach. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cannonbeach.org. 503-436-2623.

April 16 – 22. Haystack Rock Awareness Program plans to have volunteers on the beach during various low tides, usually in the early mornings. At Haystack Rock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

April 23. Free Community Egg Hunt & Aquatic Treasure Dive. Bunny games, face painting, egg hunt, aquatic treasure dive at Sunset Pool. Some events at Broadway Park. Cost for some events. Sunset Pool, 1140 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-3311 www.sunsetempire.com

April 27. Soup Bowl. Presented by Women's Resource Center. 6 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon.

April 29 – May 1. Spring Unveiling Festival, Cannon Beach. Galleries will spotlight new work by their chosen artists. Unveilings, demos and receptions take place all weekend long, making this event an unparalleled experience for the art lover. Throughout Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-635-5100.

April 30. Rose Laughlin. Folk singer with Celtic and American folk roots, her beguiling voice displays many different influences which result in a captivating take on songs old and new. 7:30 p.m. each night. Suggested donation is $7 for adults and $2 for children. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 South Spruce Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

May 28. Vox Eclectique. Recognized as one of the premiere vocal ensembles on the North Coast. With eight talented singers; broad repertoire of classic American songs - from standards and folk songs to pop, show tunes and jazz. 7:30 p.m. each night. Suggested donation is $7 for adults and $2 for children. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 South Spruce Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

Ongoing Events:

Most Days: Seaside Helicopters. Zip upwards into the sky aboard a helicopter and tour places like Seaside, Cannon Beach and beaches as far north as Warrenton from above. Prices start at $39. Located between Seaside & Cannon Beach On Highway 101 just a 1/4 mile south of Seaside. No reservations required. Summer: Open most good weather days. Winter: Open most good weather weekends. (503) 440-4123. http://www.seaside-helicopters.com

Every Day: Seaside Aquarium. Open every day of the week. Feed seals, see all manner of sea life. Seaside Aquarium. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasideaquarium.com 503-738-6211.

