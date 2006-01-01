Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

39 vacation homes around Pacific City, all fully furnished and beachfront, 20 of which are pet friendly.

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

For over 80 years a favorite of Seaside visitors. 51 oceanfront condos, individually owned and decorated. Suites for couples, small apartments with fireplaces and kitchenettes, one or two bed family units with fireplaces, kitchens and dining rooms. Oceanview cottages sleep anywhere from two to eight, w/ two bedrooms, some with lofts, fireplaces and kitchens. Heated outdoor pool, enormous grounds w/ picnic tables - all at quiet southern end of Seaside.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

smaller homes with a view to a large house that sleeps 15. All are either oceanfront or just a few steps away – all with a low bank access and fantastic views. Most are in the Nelscott area; one is close to the casino. You’ll find a variety of goodies: fireplaces, multiple bedrooms, dishwashers, Jacuzzis, washer/dryers, hot tubs, cable TV, VCR, barbecues; there’s a loft in one, and another sprawling home has two apartments. Pets allowed in some homes – ask first. Each comes with complete kitchens. Most have seventh night free.

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

North Oregon Coast in the Spring: Calendar for Seaside, Cannon Beach

Published 02/27/2011

(Seaside, Oregon) – It's a mix of the wild and the upscale this spring on the north Oregon coast, as Seaside and Cannon Beach hop into the season with a host of things to do indoors and outdoors. Music abounds, wildlife events, art, wine and food festivals light up the days and nights, and a variety of stuff for kids during these spring break weeks is abundant. It's also when you'll find the SOLV Beach Clean Up and the big Whale Watch Week (above: a lumpfish at Seaside Aquarium - courtesy photo).

Fancy food and drinks are on tap in Seaside and Cannon Beach in the spring

March 1 Through September. Cannon Beach History Center is hosting a special exhibit, “Tides and Tidepools.” The exhibit runs from March 1st through September. The Center is open Wednesday through Monday, from 1 – 5 p.m. 1387 South Spruce Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

March 5. Necanicum Bird Discovery Day. Guided bird walks, activities, presentations. hear about backyard birds from local ecologist Mike Patterson, and Sharnelle Fee from the Wildlife Center of the North Coast. Build Your Own Bird Nesting Box activity. Some events around town and Seaside Aquarium. Most at Bob Chisholm Community Center 1225 Ave. A. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-9126 www.nclctrust.org

March 10 to 13. Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival. Cannon Beach hosts a massive food fest with the, featuring a weekend of wine tastings, wine pairing dinners and a wine walk. Indulge in the weekend by purchasing a glass for $25, which gets you into various events. A bevy of restaurants host special wine dinners, including Newman’s at 988, Arch Cape Inn and Retreat, EVOO Cannon Beach Cooking School and Inspired! Café at DragonFire Gallery, among others. Some will feature live music. http://www.cannonbeach.org/chamber/events/cannon-beach-chamber-events.htm

March 11 – 12. Pouring at the Coast. Oregon craft beer tasting and food pairing festival. Some events around town. $10; other ticket prices. Seaside Civic & Convention Center, 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391.

March 19. Travis Air Force Brass Quintet. Free. 7 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391.

March 19-March 26. Whale Watch Week. Catch whales on their twice-yearly migration, where volunteers will be at dozens of high vantage points to help you spot them, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day of the week. www.whalespoken.org

March 26. Great Oregon Spring Beach Cleanup. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Beaches all over the coast, including Seaside, Warrenton, Cannon Beach and Arch Cape. 1-800-333-Solv ext. 332. www.solv.org

March 26. Kirby Swatosh. Energetic acoustic folk rock is characterized by catchy pop melodies and clever lyrics, showcasing a talent that isn’t afraid to follow his musical dreams. 7:30 p.m. each night. Suggested donation is $7 for adults and $2 for children. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 South Spruce Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

April 1 – 2. Oregon Scholastic Chess Federation. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon.

April 12. Seaside Kiwanis Pancake Feed. Tickets available at the door. 5 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon.
 
April 13 – 24. Cannon Beach Twelve Days of Earth Day. A combination of arts and science, with nature walks, lectures, tours, art events, special dining events. April 13 kicks off the festival with school children marching to Haystack Rock wearing Puffin masks. Special happenings all over town. April 24 includes “Earth to Table” dinner on the beach. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cannonbeach.org. 503-436-2623.

April 16 – 22. Haystack Rock Awareness Program plans to have volunteers on the beach during various low tides, usually in the early mornings. At Haystack Rock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

April 23. Free Community Egg Hunt & Aquatic Treasure Dive. Bunny games, face painting, egg hunt, aquatic treasure dive at Sunset Pool. Some events at Broadway Park. Cost for some events. Sunset Pool, 1140 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-3311  www.sunsetempire.com

April 27. Soup Bowl. Presented by Women's Resource Center. 6 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon.

April 29 – May 1. Spring Unveiling Festival, Cannon Beach. Galleries will spotlight new work by their chosen artists. Unveilings, demos and receptions take place all weekend long, making this event an unparalleled experience for the art lover. Throughout Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-635-5100.

April 30. Rose Laughlin. Folk singer with Celtic and American folk roots, her beguiling voice displays many different influences which result in a captivating take on songs old and new. 7:30 p.m. each night. Suggested donation is $7 for adults and $2 for children. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 South Spruce Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

May 28. Vox Eclectique. Recognized as one of the premiere vocal ensembles on the North Coast. With eight talented singers; broad repertoire of classic American songs - from standards and folk songs to pop, show tunes and jazz. 7:30 p.m. each night. Suggested donation is $7 for adults and $2 for children. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 South Spruce Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

Most Days: Seaside Helicopters. Zip upwards into the sky aboard a helicopter and tour places like Seaside, Cannon Beach and beaches as far north as Warrenton from above. Prices start at $39. Located between Seaside & Cannon Beach On Highway 101 just a 1/4 mile south of Seaside. No reservations required. Summer: Open most good weather days. Winter: Open most good weather weekends. (503) 440-4123. http://www.seaside-helicopters.com

Every Day: Seaside Aquarium. Open every day of the week. Feed seals, see all manner of sea life. Seaside Aquarium. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasideaquarium.com 503-738-6211.

 

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Dozens of homes in that dreamy, rugged stretch between Cannon Beach and Manzanita known as Arch Cape. Oceanfront and ocean view , or just a short walk from the sea.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

 

 

 

 