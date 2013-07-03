Oregon Coast Spring Beach Cleanup Seeks Volunteers

Published 03/07/2013

(Oregon Coast) – The time is approaching: the annual SOLVE Oregon Beach Cleanup for spring happens on March 30. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on that Saturday, SOLVE is asking volunteers from around the state to join the effort of clearing the Oregon coast of trash washed ashore from winter storms. (Above: Gleneden Beach)

Thousands will join the effort, but there's always room for more.

This year marks special historical and environmental landmarks for one of the few states in the United States that has free and pristine beaches – and for SOLVE. March 22 will be the 100th birthday of Governor Tom McCall, who founded SOLVE in 1969. Governor McCall made a profound impact on our state, passing the nation's first bottle bill and placing our beaches under public ownership.

SOLVE official say the public can help continue his legacy of environmental stewardship by participating in the 28th annual SOLVE Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup.

In last year's spring cleanup, more than 3,700 volunteers removed an estimated 60,483 pounds of trash off the coast.

You can help us continue the tradition by volunteering this year at your favorite coastal beach. Forty-five sites will be available for volunteers up and down the Oregon coast. These include the towns of Warrenton, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Cape Meares, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach, Newport, South Beach, Seal Rock, Yachats and Florence – all the way down through the southern Oregon coast.

Visit solveoregon.org to register online and view a map of check-in sites, or call SOLVE at (503) 844-9571

The Oregon Spring Beach Cleanup is made possible by Coordinating Sponsors - Oregon Parks & Recreation Department and Local Coast Garbage and Recycling Haulers; Legacy Sponsor - Fred Meyer, Bank of America; Major Sponsors - The Standard, Regence BlueCross BlueShield; Media Sponsor - Clear Channel; Additional Support - City of Yachats, Ocean Conservancy.

