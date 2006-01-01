Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches

 

 

Oregon Coast Spring Break Lodging Availability, Openings, Advice

Published 03/23/2013

(Oregon Coast) - If you're looking for lodging on the Oregon coast for spring break, weekends will be quite difficult, especially next weekend, when the two spring breaks of Washington and Oregon overlap. Weekdays, however, will be have more availability.

Although this will depend on where you are looking to stay, and whether you are wanting to find a vacation rental or motel or hotel. Rental home agencies often have a few more openings than regular motels and hotels, and these can be more accommodating to larger groups or families. (Find Oregon Coast Lodging for i-phones, Mobile devices here)

The Seaside lodging page will show you more possibilities for openings, though they are not guaranteed. Please call before you leave to doublecheck openings as these may change quickly.

The same goes for Cannon Beach lodging listings, as this town is also close to the hub of activity for much of spring break. Also see this page for Arch Cape listings.

Just south you'll find Manzanita, Nehalem Bay and Rockaway Beach, and you'll want to check the Rockaway, Nehalem Bay, Wheeler and Manzanita lodging page for availability in that area. Many family-friendly options exist there, and it's a close drive to many popular attractions for kids.

The Three Cape Loop area, features lodging in Oceanside, Netarts and Pacific City, and don't forget to check that page for Tierra Del Mar. Many of the hotels, vacation rentals and motels may still feature some specials in this area.

Another hub of activity for the central Oregon coast is Lincoln City, with its many oceanfront possibilities. Check the Lincoln City lodging page for openings in that town.

Depoe Bay lodgings, motels and rentals are likely to provide more openings than many towns as this little burgh is often a bit overlooked, and some are still running specials, especially during weekdays. Check the Depoe Bay lodging page for openings and availability.

Newport is another huge attraction for spring breakers with all its many facets, but these listed in the Newport lodging section are more likely to have availability in this hotspot.

In Waldport and Yachats, you are likely to be competing with sizable crowds from Salem, Corvallis, Bend and Eugene – but not as thickly as those visitors from Portland and Washington. Check the Yachats, Waldport lodging page for openings in that area.

You may also consider the Oregon coast camping guide, although many of these places are taken – but at lesser known campgrounds not run by the state but rather by county or national park groups you may have better luck.

Also, check the listings below – but make sure you call and check the lodging first.

Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc
Over 65 of these to choose from between Seaside and Warrenton, and some are pet friendly

City Center Motel
Budget rate while not sacrificing niceties

Hillcrest Inn, Seaside
Beautiful retro motel near Prom, some pet friendly

Inn at Seaside
Spacious two bedroom suites, double queen-bedded rooms and hospitality suites

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Seaside, C Beach, Manzanita and more

River Inn at Seaside - Hotel, Seaside lodging
New in Seaside: On soothing river, upscale luxury at affordable price, family, pets

Seashore Inn, Seaside Hotel
Oceanfront, pet friendly, heated indoor pool, steps from beach attractions

Coast River Inn at Seaside.
Overlooking tranquil Necanicum River, some Jacuzzi

Vacation Rentals in Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart
Multi-bedroom houses, north Oregon coast luxury lodging to budget, including Seaside

ATTRACTION: Seaside Aquarium
More than 70 years of letting you feed the seals

ATTRACTION: Seaside Virtual Tour, Map
100's of photos, details about Seaside, Oregon, including map

Oregon Coast and Seaside Lodging Fantastic Views on Video
From the balconies and patios of oceanfront hotels, motels and vacation rentals in Seaside and elsewhere

Beachcomber Vacation Homes, Cannon Beach Rentals
Numerous vacation homes in the Cannon Beach area, including Arch Cape and Falcon Cove. Cannon Beach lodgings, kids

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals
60 vacation homes to choose from, all in Cannon Beach or Arch Cape

Oregon Beach Vacations
Hundreds of rental homes around the coast, w. an office in Cannon Beach

Surfsand Resort
Steps from Haystack Rock; upscale contemporary hotel with pool

Stephanie Inn
Oceanfront elegance of a New England country inn and sophistication of boutique resort hotel

The Wayside Inn
Ocean view rooms, pet friendly, S. end of Cannon Beach

Tolovana Inn
Views of Haystack; classic luxury with saltwater pool, spa, spacious rooms

Shaw's Oceanfront Bed and Breakfast.
Vacation rental and BnB in one; upscale yet rustic home

Fultano's Pizza Cannon Beach
Gourmet Italian and a Family Price; deliveries

Public Coast Brewing
Craft beers brewed on site and tasty Northwest food

Stephanie Inn Dining Room
Four-star restaurant, prixe-fixe, reservations

Wayfarer Restaurant and Lounge
Ocean view, breakfast, lunch, dinner

ATTRACTION: Seaside Aquarium
More than 70 years of letting you feed the seals

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC.
Rental houses in Manzanita, along Nehalem River, Falcon Cove, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, down to Cape Meares

Manzanita Rental Company
70 homes on the beachfront of Manzanita, near the golf course, or on Neahkahnie

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Rockaway, C Beach, Manzanita and more

Sunset Vacation Rentals
Homes in Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach

San Dune Inn, Manzanita
Cuddly little pet- and family-friendly charmer

Ocean Inn
Ten beautifully appointed units on the beach

Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway
Oceanfront, rooms for couples to large groups

Rockaway Retreat - Rockaway Beach Vacation Rental
Rockaway Beach vacation rental, Rockaway Beach lodging with BBQ, Jucuzzi, near the ocean

Spindrift Inn, Manzanita
Affordable, quaint charm of yesteryear, close to beach

Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and Marina
Luxurious, cozy rooms, on the bay

The Houses on Manzanita Beach
Oceanfront rentals w/ designer flair, amazing views

Inn at Manzanita
Nestled in greens, upscale, suites, some pet friendly

San Dune Pub, Manzanita
Historical vibe, seafood, burger classics, homemade items

Beachcombers NW
Oregon and Washington Coast Vacation Rentals

Oregon Coast Lodging Fantastic Views on Video
From the balconies and patios of oceanfront hotels, motels and vacation rentals, to the sights you'll see by simply walking or driving a few minutes away. Lodging Deals

Guide to Manzanita, Oregon Vacation Rentals
North Oregon coast; pet friendly vacation rentals, kid friendly, oceanfront, beachfront, views

Cottages at Cape Kiwanda
Beachfront luxury in a rental, overlooking the beach

Idyllic Beach Houses
Two lovely pet friendly vacation rental homes, close to beach; Tierra Del Mar

Inn at Cape Kiwanda
Legendary for its top-notch service and wide range of amenities

Sandlake Country Inn
Cozy BnB secret, great food in a country setting

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Pacific City, Manzanita and more

Oceanfront Cottages, Rentals at Oceanside
Rental cottage above ocean, soaking tub, large deck

Shorepine Vacation Rentals
you'll find 39 fully furnished, beautiful homes all close to the beach

Pelican Pub and Brewery
Family restaurant with an amazing ocean view

Pacific Oyster, Bay City
Seafood processed right here after coming in from the sea

Lodging, Rentals in Neskowin
Vacation rentals and lodging in Neskowin, as well as Pacific City, Oceanside

ATTRACTION: Your Little Beach Town - Cape Kiwanda, Pacific City
Find Real Estate and visitor information about Pacific City, more places to stay the night

Latest Pacific City Lodging News, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar
Specials, updates from places to stay along the Three Capes Route, North Oregon coast, Travel tips

A1 Beach Rentals
craftsman structures, traditional beachfront homes or oceanview houses

Coho Oceanfront Lodge
Luxury hotel, Jacuzzi, sauna, indoor heated pool

D Sands Condominium Motel, Lincoln City
Every room beachfront, balconies, gas fireplaces

Ester Lee Motel, Lincoln City
Spectacular oceanfront views, all unique rooms or cottages

Inn At Spanish Head
Overlooking the beach, various upscale but affordable amenities

Keystone Vacation Rentals
Oceanfront vacation rental condos in Lincoln City, Depoe Bay

Inn At Wecoma
Modern sleek design, partial ocean views

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Seaside, C Beach, Manzanita and more

Looking Glass Inn
Upscale Cape Cod-style inn, just steps away from beach

Nordic Oceanfront Inn
Oceanfront, Jacuzzis, kitchens, gas fireplaces

Ocean Terrace Condominiums
Luxury condo-style rooms overlook ocean

Pelican Shores Inn
Upscale: every room a fabulous view of the rolling surf

Sea Horse Oceanfront Lodging
Oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites to romantic suites

The Shearwater Inn, Lincoln City
Wonderful ocean view hotel heart of downtown Lincoln City, spacious rooms and suites

Whistling Winds Motel
Restored 1930's motor coach motetl covered in polished wood

Beachcombers NW
Oregon and Washington Coast Vacation Rentals

Fathoms Restaurant
Dine to one of most breathtaking views on the coast

Attraction: Lincoln City Visitors Center
Adventure and repose are yours on the Central Oregon Coast

Food and drink in the central coast town

Bed and Breakfast's in Lincoln City
Cape Cod-style lodging BnB overlooking beach

Agate Beach Motel
Charmer nestled in the cove of Agate Beach

Inn at Nye Beach, Newport Hotel
The beauty on a bluff on the central Oregon coast. Upscale and pet friendly, wine, heaps of charm. Newport lodging.

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes, including central coast, w. office in Lincoln City

Beachcombers NW
Oregon and Washington Coast Vacation Rentals

Central Oregon Coast Lodging Delights, Newport Rentals
Lodgings near a lighthouse, on the bay, oceanfront

Gardiner House Vacation Rental, near Newport
Oceanfront in Depoe Bay, right above the wild waves

Bed and Breakfast's in Newport
Overlooking the beaches, romantic vibes, more

Silver Surf Motel
Overlooking ocean, rooms to cabins, Jacuzzi

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes, including Yachats and Waldport, office in Lincoln City

Attraction: Yachats Visitors Center
Local info for travelers

Near Yachats: Yaquina Lighthouse Home
Hosts up to 10. Place of luxury and yet whimsical

Best of Oregon Coast Lodging for Whale Watching, Yachats
Find places to stay while seeing the whales at Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence

Oregon Coast Lodging Fantastic Views on Video
From the balconies and patios of oceanfront hotels, motels and vacation rentals in Yachats and elsewhere

 

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.

 

 

 