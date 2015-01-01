The Best of Oregon Coast Spring Break Lodgings, Openings

Published 03/20/2015

(Oregon Coast) – Still looking for an idea on where to stay on the Oregon coast for spring break? There is a dizzying array of options, but not everyone has openings right now. Or perhaps you just don't know where to look. (Above: D Sands at Lincoln City).

Here is a massive list of lodging and vacation rentals to be found on the Oregon coast, most of which still have availability at the time of this writing. First, you may want to learn some basics about the options in town, however. See the massive full list at bottom or click on the individual links here.

Starting in Yachats, several oceanfront or near-oceanfront places provide really striking views of the savage beauty of this rocky shoreline. Among the finds is the upscale Overleaf Lodge, which also includes a spa. Nearby, close to Waldport, the cozy Edgewater Cottages ooze a sense of laidback Oregon coast history.

Lodgings in Newport have a particularly unique vibe, especially at upscale yet historic spots like Inn at Nye Beach. On the historic Bayfront you'll find the Landing at Newport, overlooking the waters of the bay, or there's Agate Beach Motel sitting on a soaring bluff overlooking bunches of beach. Newport Lodging

Depoe Bay lodgings and vacation rentals are one non-stop stunning ride after another. Most are within view of these wild, dramatic views, or in the case of Depoe Bay Inn (formerly Harbor Lights Inn), you have a BnB right on the tiny bay that includes a restaurant. Depoe Bay Lodging

In sprawling Lincoln City, there are an enormous amount of choices. At least 100 lodgings and vacation rentals are found here. Places like A1 Vacation Rentals boast some impressive homes, often right up on the beach. Or smaller, quaint places like the Edgecliff Motel or Ester Lee provide not mere motel rooms but kitchen units and sometimes fireplaces. Lincoln City Lodging

Just shy of Pacific City is Neskowin, which includes the lovely historic atmosphere of the Breakers rentals cottages. Pacific City has bundles of choices as well, from the classy to classic, such as Inn at Cape Kiwanda or Shorepine Vacation Rentals. Not far away, Oceanside lodgings are as charming and cajoling as this comely little village is in itself. You'll even find at least one striking vacation rental in the secretive village of Cape Meares. Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging

Up into Rockaway Beach, Wheeler and Manzanita, these north Oregon coast favorites are host to some bigtime family-oriented favorites. Tradewinds Motel sits right up on the beach, Wheeler Lodge on the Bay overlooks the calming waters of Nehalem Bay, and Manzanita is crammed full of more such lovelies. Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging

Cannon Beach is another town that's high on the list of Oregon coast visitors,( Cannon Beach Lodging) and you'll find a huge array of lodgings and rental agencies crammed into tiny town. Up in Seaside, which is probably the undisputed king of spring break for the Oregon coast, family-friendly rentals and lodgings include numerous oceanfront possibilities – and if it's not right on the ocean it's always a brief walk there.

Click here for Gearhart lodgings and other places to stay just north of Seaside. These are just a few of the finds for spring vacation. See the full list of Best Spring Break Lodging Options below.

- Back to Oregon Coast