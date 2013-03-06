Central Oregon Coast Mythical Creature Wins National Award

Published 06/03/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – He stands about twice the height of a human – but he also stands high in the eyes of some national art critics.

The Devil's Lake Creature in Lincoln City – a massive metallic creature also known as "Sparky the Wish Guardian" - was recently selected by the American Galvanizers Association (AGA) as a winner of the 2013 Excellence in Hot-Dip Galvanizing Awards. Sparky crowded out more than 120 impressive projects that were submitted, representing a variety of applications of hot-dip galvanizing with all of the projects being judged online by a panel of architects and engineers.

The whimsical sculpture sits above Devils Lake in Lincoln City at Regatta Grounds Park, where the creature resides at the entrance. He looks a bit like a happy-go-lucky cylon from Battlestar Galactica, or a chubbier, more cherubic relative of Robby the Robot. Being located along the Oregon coast, it is subject to the seasonably wet weather of the Pacific Northwest and to the harsh salt sea air as well as the moist air from the lake.

Sparky towers over his human creators at 13 feet high and 18 feet long, visible at quite a distance away. The creature itself is comprised of 90 percent recycled material including steel, round bar, and retread tires. The Lincoln City Public Arts Committee sought after and commissioned local artists Heidi Erikson and Doug Kroger to create this creature.

Regatta Grounds Park is a serious favorite spot among visitors during the summer months and brings many families to the area.

The Devil's Lake Creature was a unique project for the artists. As with any piece of art, great care must be taken to prevent damaging the artist's work as it is a "one of a kind" creation. The artists of this project were very involved in every step of the way. Due to its size and unique structure, each piece of the creature was galvanized separately.

Because of the size of the creature and the difficulty in transportation, Erikson didn't get to see it put together until the dedication at Regatta Grounds Park, where you had the option to "put a wish" in the heart of the creature, which is also constructed from recycled car metal.

This creature will be viewed and marveled at for many years to come by all who visit Regatta Grounds Park. The durability and sustainability of the galvanized coating will make this a safe and attractive piece of art for decades of families to enjoy.

For more information about the Devils Lake Creature contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 541-996-1274 or visit our website at www.oregoncoast.org.

