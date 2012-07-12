Solstice Celebrations Light Up Oregon Coast

Published 12/07/2012

(Oregon Coast) – There are plenty of holiday and Christmas celebrations on the Oregon coast, but only a handful of those mark the winter solstice and its astronomical, cultural and historical significances. You will, however, find them in Lincoln City, Cannon Beach and Yachats, with some especially effervescent ways of bringing joy and jocularity. (Above: near Yachats)

The Driftwood Public Library in Lincoln City is gearing for up a rousing way to celebrate winter and the Christmas holiday season. The 2012 Winter Solstice Celebration will be held Friday, December 21, 2012 at 7 p.m. in the Driftwood Public Library Distad Reading Room.

Winter Solstice is the official first day of winter and has been a special moment of the year for many centuries. Cultures around the world have marked this occasion in many ways and the Winter Solstice is often seen as a time of hope and reflection.

This Winter Solstice Celebration on the central Oregon coast is open to all ages and includes readings, musical performances and poetry that celebrate the winter season.

The library will be serving refreshments during the intermission.

This event is sponsored by The Friends of Driftwood Public Library, The Driftwood Library Foundation and Starbucks Coffee Company.

You'll find the Driftwood Public Library is located on the second floor of the Lincoln City City Hall building at 801 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City. Any questions about this or any other library event can be directed to Ken Hobson at 541-996-1242 or via e-mail at kenh@lincolncity.org. Please visit the library’s website at www.driftwoodlib.org.

In Cannon Beach, on December 20, it's A Winter Solstice Celebration with Hanz Araki and Kathryn Claire. The longest night of the year is made bright on the Oregon coast with the light of music, storytelling and wonder when musicians Hanz Araki (flute, whistles, vocals) and Kathryn Claire (fiddle, guitar, vocals) share their acclaimed Celtic music. 7:30 p.m. $15. Coaster Theater. 108 N. Hemlock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242.

In Yachats, the solstice gets rather outdoorsy. On December 21, it's the Winter Solstice Community Bonfire. Sponsored by the Yachats Academy of Arts & Sciences. Refreshments will be provided and musical entertainment is likely. Held in the Pavilion behind the Yachats Commons. 4:30 p.m. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

