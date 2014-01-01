Solstice Celebration and Dance in Two Towns on Central Oregon Coast

Published 12/16/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast gets a doubledose of Solstice celebratory liveliness as the town of Newport and the sprawling burgh of Lincoln City both hold different events in honor of the big seasonal shift.

Sunday, December 21, the Winter Solstice, is the shortest day and longest night of the year, and the official start of winter. Solstice feasts and festivals are held on that day the world over to celebrate nature’s cycle, and to welcome lighter and longer days ahead.

On this part of the planet, on the central Oregon coast, the Lincoln County Historical Society in Newport will be hosting a rollicking Winter Solstice Dance with live music featuring Past Forward on Sunday, December 21st, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

Past Forward is a wonderfully fun local jazz group, performing tunes from the 1920s through the 1960s, with a diverse repertoire that features standards, show tunes, bossa novas and popular hits. In addition to dancing in the Maritime Center’s “Great Room,” Solstice Revelers will enjoy refreshments and access to the museum’s exhibits and gift shop.

Admission tickets for the Winter Solstice Dance are $8 for members, and $10 for non-members. Proceeds from the event will benefit Maritime Center lower floor renovations. The lower floor will feature a 140-seat multi-purpose event venue, the Doerfler Family Theatre, conference and exhibit space, and a public elevator. Tickets can be purchased at the Burrows House Museum, Pacific Maritime Center, or by calling 541-265-7509. The Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center is located at 333 SE Bay Blvd on Newport’s Historic Bayfront.

Just before the shortest day of the year, on December 20, the Driftwood Library in Lincoln City holds its 2014 Winter Solstice Celebration at 6 p.m. in the library's Distad Reading Room.

The Winter Solstice Celebration is open to all ages and will include musical performances, readings, and poetry that celebrate the winter season.

Refreshments will be provided at the intermission.

This event is sponsored by The Friends of Driftwood Public Library, The Driftwood Library Foundation and Starbucks Coffee Company.

Driftwood Public Library is located on the second floor of the Lincoln City City Hall building at 801 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City. Any questions about this or any other library event can be directed to Ken Hobson at 541-996-1242 or via e-mail at kenh@lincolncity.org. See the library’s website at www.driftwoodlib.org.

