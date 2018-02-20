Snow Update: Oregon Coast Range, Beaches, Portland Traffic

Published 02/20/2018 at 4:55 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

This from the National Weather Service

Updated forecast snow amounts across the area. Along the Coast, expect 1-2 inches of snow, with mixed rain and snow Central Oregon Coast. Inland, expect 2-5 inches along the Lower Columbia, in the Portland/Vancouver area, and 2-6 inches in the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley. Farther south, amounts are lower, with 1-4 inches in the central and south Willamette Valley. Expect 3-6 inches in the Cascades. Snow will be moving southward across the area, with heaviest snow between 4pm and 10pm across the northern part of our area. Heaviest snow down across the southern part of our area will generally be between 6pm and Midnight.

See here for full Oregon Coast Weather. Check here for Oregon Coast Range traffic conditions and problems. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour. - More snow is in store for the Oregon coast on and off for the next few days, see full story.

