Snow for Portland, Coast Range on Sunday, Possibly Oregon Coast

Published 02/17/2018 at 4:35 PM PDT

(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has the majority of the west side of the state in a winter weather advisory, as snow is coming to Portland, Willamette Valley towns, the Coast Range and possibly even the Oregon coast beaches on Sunday. The freeze will bring temps down to the low 20s at night, with frozen, icy roads expected during the morning commute on Monday. (Above: Pacific City in the snow, courtesy Shorepine Vacation Rentals).

The NWS is looking at three scenarios. The most likely is some snow on the beaches and accumulation of an inch or more above 500 feet. The worst case scenario could be more than inch on the valley floor, while the best case is no accumulation below 1000 feet.

The winter weather advisory for the Oregon coast range is from midnight tonight to 4 a.m. on Monday. For the passes to the beaches, this probably means snow at times, the NWS said. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches, are expected. Visibility will likely be reduced, and the NWS said to be prepared for slippery conditions.

The problematic passes like Highway 26, Highway 6 or Highway 18 will catch a break for about 24 hours on Monday, then chances of snow return to the roads to and from the Oregon coast from Wednesday through Friday.

For the beaches, chances are for more of a trace of snow on the ground on Sunday, but Portland will likely get hit on Sunday night and Monday morning. After that, Portland and other valley towns dry up to a sunny Monday and Tuesday, and simple rain returns there and on the coastline. The winter weather advisory for the upper half of the Oregon coast is in effect until mid afternoon Sunday.

“It looks likely that areas around sea level will see at least some snow Sunday into Monday,” the NWS said. “The more likely scenario will be that rain turns to snow Sunday night, with accumulations around a trace to 1 inch below 500 feet, and 1 to 2 inches at 500 feet to 1000 feet above sea level. Expect wet roads to freeze Sunday night, with black ice creating icy conditions Sunday night into Monday morning.

“The best case scenario would be a rain/snow mix coming to an end Sunday afternoon with no accumulation below 1000 feet. Wet roads mostly dry out before temperatures drop below freezing, meaning only patchy slick spots Monday morning. On the other hand, the worst case scenario would have rain turn to snow midday Sunday.”

If that happened, two to four inches of snow and icy / snowy conditions would hit the inland state through Monday morning, but dry up again later in the afternoon. See full Oregon Coast Weather.

Coastal Travel Tip: this is a good weekend to look for the wacky "frozen sand" phenomena on the beaches.























