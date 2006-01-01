Some Snow for Coast Range, Cascades; Dramatic Weather for Portland, Inland Oregon

Published 02/18/2013

(Portland, Oregon) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland is saying the higher elevations around the state will likely get some snow this week, which includes some small portions of the coast range and larger areas of the Cascade Mountains. But one system could bring snow to the higher elevations of Portland and other parts of the Willamette Valley. (Above: Highway 26 in the snow)

It could mean some travel issues in central Oregon, and some slippery periods in the highest parts of the coast range.

A series of cold weather systems are on their way, the NWS said, which will bring periods of accumulating snow to elevations above 1500 feet for most of this week. Snow levels will hover between 1,000 and 2,000 feet along northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

The first system comes in Monday night and is rather weak, with only an inch or two of snow possible.

“The second system later tonight and early Tuesday is headed toward California, just brushing southwest Washington and northwest Oregon,” the NWS said.

Another system coming in late Wednesday could bring more snow above 1,000 to 2,000 feet, with as much as two inches possible in the coast range. In the Cascade foothills the NWS is predicting a few more inches.

“A wetter system will arrive Friday but snow levels will rise above the Cascade foothills and the bulk of the coast range, though staying below the main Cascade passes,” the NWS said. “If you have planned to travel this week through the coast range and the Cascade foothills, be prepared for the lowering snow levels.”

The NWS added there is even a chance for thunder near the coast later Monday night and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, some of the showers inland around Portland and the valley could bring small hail, lightning, thunder and gusty winds.

Heavier showers may briefly bring snow down to elevations under 1500 feet.

“Any mix of rain, hail or snow may result in slippery road conditions,” the NWS said. “Motorists are advised to use extra caution when traveling over the coast range and Cascades.”

See Oregon Coast Highway, Coast Range Passes Traffic, Road Conditions. And Oregon Coast weather here.

