Oregon Coast Gets Snow This Week; Possibly Scary Commute for Portland

Published 02/20/2018 at 2:55 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – The Oregon coast is in for something rather unusual: a run of snow for a few days, albeit light dustings. The Oregon Coast Range will be a problem on and off, and Portland, along with much of the valley, may have a rough evening commute later on Tuesday (today).

The National Weather Service (NWS) is putting the coast range and the metro areas under a winter weather advisory from the late afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Both areas are expected to have snow on and off until Friday after that, with the Coast Range passes getting as much as half an inch of accumulation later this week.

“Another round of snow will move into the area of Tuesday,” the NWS said. “Light snow (or a mix of rain and snow) is possible along the coast and in the Coast Range on Tuesday morning. However, little to no snow accumulation is expected. More significant snow will arrive later in the day. This snow will begin in the late afternoon or early evening and will continue through Tuesday night. A total of 1-3 inches of snow are expected across the interior lowlands, with locally higher amounts possible. Less than 1 inch of snow accumulation is expected for the coast.”

The NWS made a reference to the dreaded “10-hour commute” that happened on at least one snow day last year, and the agency admits it is worried about that possibility again for Tuesday's ride home in the Portland area. Much of this depends on the timing of the incoming moisture and how quickly the area freezes during the commute.

I-5 just is one area of particular concern, the NWS said.

For the coast range, travel in the evening hours is not recommended to from the beaches. Another round of snow will likely hit the passes again on Wednesday after 4 p.m. Thursday looks to be only rain, but there's a chance of rain and snow during the day on Friday, giving way to warmer temps and better conditions at night.

The big surprise for the Oregon coast will likely be a dusting or two, with a chance of light snow before 10 a.m. and then again after 10 p.m. tonight. Another chance of rain and snow happens on Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday returns to warmer overnight temps and the beach towns become their normal rainy and cloudy.

The Cannon Beach and Seaside areas look to have a greater chance of snow, as well as further south around Newport and Yachats.

See here for full Oregon Coast Weather. Check here for Oregon Coast Range traffic conditions and problems.











Above: Sand Lake Country Inn near Pacific City









