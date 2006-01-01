Weekend Snow on Oregon Coast, Around Portland

Published 01/14/2012

(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has put out a winter weather advisory for Saturday and Sunday for the Oregon coast, mountain ranges of the north and central coast, the western Gorge, Willamette Valley, and much of the Washington and Oregon Cascades – and even Portland is expecting a sizable dusting. (Above: chilly winter sunset in Lincoln City this week).

The NWS advisory expires on Sunday at 4 p.m., but after that local weather forecasters are predicting the possibility of snow well into Monday at many places around the state. The advisory means there will be at least some snow.

The white stuff has already been reported on Highway 26 between Portland and the coast, although so far nothing that has impeded travel.

“Snow showers will begin at the coast and coast range early this evening and inland around 9 p.m.,” the NWS said in a bulletin early on Saturday. “Snow showers will continue through Sunday.”

The NWS said snow levels will drop to the valley floor on Saturday night and remain there through Sunday, with one to two inches expected on the coast, in the valley and I-5 corridor. Three to five inches are expected in the coast range – affecting Highway 18, Highway 6, Highway 30, Highway 20 and Highway 26.

“A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties,” the NWS said. “Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.”

Brian Hines, owner of San Dune Inn in Manzanita, said some guests traveling over to the coast Saturday reported some dusting by the side of the road, along Highway 26.

Other weather forecasters, such as The Weather Channel, are predicting a continuation of snow and/or rain through Sunday into Monday along coastal towns like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Rockaway Beach, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Yachats and Newport. From Florence southward the predictions are for simply rain after Monday.

So far, this hasn't impacted travel plans to the coast or dented holiday weekend business there to any large degree. Reports are that in spite of the three-day holiday weekend for many, lodgings on the coast were not filled up very much anyway.

The NWS said storms packing some decent winds are in store for later this coming week along the Oregon coast. See Oregon Coast road conditions here.

Storms coming in later this week to Oregon coast

