Video: Oregon Coast Storm, Sneaker Wave Attack, Spooky Tunnel

Published 11/07/2014

(Oregon Coast) – If you've never experienced a wild Oregon coast storm before, seen a sneaker wave chase someone or explored that mesmerizing tunnel at Oceanside, here's your chance. Or perhaps you have done these things and want to relive them.

Two new videos from Oregon Coast Beach Connection put these on display.

Here, see the video of the tunnel at Oceanside, on the north Oregon coast. This structure was built back in the 1920's by blasting a hole through the tiny town's Maxwell Point. It had bundles of other extra features initially, including a raised platform that went around the headland at the other of this secretive beach. Now, there's simply a somewhat crude tunnel there.

Oceanside's tunnel was covered by storm debris and slide debris for many years in the 70's and 80's, until it abruptly opened up at one point.

The beach on the other side is called Tunnel Beach, but also nicknamed Star Trek Beach for some structures that resemble objects found in two episodes of the original series.

The video of the wild Oregon coast storm takes place at Hug Point, just south of Cannon Beach. Taken in early 2011, you can hear the winds howl around the camera and see the crazed waves battering the beach. It's interesting to note how different the beach looks at this time of year than during the rest of the year, due to erosion.

It's also a tad frightening to see the waves so close to the access point. Normally, they are some 100 feet away. See Hug Point under other conditions.

The ending gets rather intense, showing a sudden sneaker wave fire off towards the camera and you hear the cameraman run and practically scream like a little girl. The camera gets shut off immediately, so what you don't see is the equipment and the person behind it get a bit soaked.

More on these areas below:

