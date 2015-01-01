Wildfire Smoke Chokes Oregon Coast; Possible Aurora Borealis for Portland

Published 08/233/2015 at 6:04 PM PDT - Updated 08/243/2015 at 4:04 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Oregon Coast) – All that wildfire smoke that had smothered Portland, Salem and the Gorge so badly this weekend even made it to the Oregon coast. It is still only slowly dissipating there as well. (Photo above of Garibaldi, courtesy ‏@the63jojo),

Meanwhile, if the hazy skies become a bit more forgiving, places like Portland, the valley towns and even the Oregon coast may get a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis.

Most of the smoke that hit the Oregon coast on Saturday was from the same sources as those that choked the Portland metro area: wildfires from Washington, Oregon and even Idaho. However, some of the smokey haze for the coast came from the south.

After 26 mph winds from the east kicked in, they brought with them the wildfire smoke in a thick, hazy curtain to western Oregon. Oregon's DEQ issued numerously unhealthy air alerts, urging most to stay in doors.

In Portland, visibility down its straighter boulevards was less than a mile. On the north coast, Tillamook County officials said visibility was down to four miles in some places. Some parts of the central coast – but not all – reported heavy smoke. Emergency dispatchers in the Newport and Toledo areas sent out numerous alerts to stop calling 911 about the haze.

Conditions are expected to improve over the evening, but they won't completely clear until Monday.

Winds shifted direction late Saturday, but not with enough strength to move much of the haze out, thus making recovery much slower. The National Weather Service and other weather pundits had earlier predicted Portland and the coast would be clear by Sunday morning, but plenty of smoky haze remains.

Many of the DEQ air sampling stations in the Portland area have shown a decrease in pollution severity, showing two categories: 24 hour averages and averages from the last hour. The 24-hour indicators show levels at about 150 with the red color of an alert for unhealthy air quality. As of 6 p.m., the one hour indicators often show about 85 and a yellow alert, a sign of a significant drop.

On the Oregon coast, the difference is a bit more noticeable. Brian Hines, owner of San Dune Inn in Manzanita, noted how even this morning the top of Neahkahnie Mountain was difficult to see with all the haze. By early evening, it had mostly cleared, he said.

Given the hazy skies in both areas, and the increasingly small chances of the solar winds hitting this far south, it is starting to look less and less likely that Oregon will get see the Aurora Borealis.

Jim Todd, astronomy expert with Portland's OMSI, said early Sunday there is a chance to see an aurora display on the middle latitudes.

“his does not mean that you will see the aurora but does mean that you should be alert for a possible aurora display,” Todd said.

Early Saturday NASA officials reported a strong M3.53 solar flare from sunspot region 12403. Currently, SpaceWeatherLive.com is showing some chance for higher latitudes to see it and almost none for this area, but this could change over the next 24 hours.

See more Oregon coast weather here.

 

 

 


More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 