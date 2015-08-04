Central Oregon Coast River Cleanup Needs Your Help

Published 04/08/2015

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – One part of the central Oregon coast will get a good cleaning this week – if you come and help. It all happens just a tad south of Lincoln City, and it involves prizes and food for participants.

The Siletz Watershed Council invites river users and the public to help clean-up the Siletz River on Saturday April 11 from 9 am - 2pm. The meeting and ending point is Hee Hee Illahee park on Hwy 229 and Gaither St at the south entrance to Siletz.

The event is a fun one with people bringing their drift boats and friends to clean-up from the water side while others clean-up from the land-side. Garbage bags are provided by SOLVE. Registration with coffee and donuts begins a bit before 9 a.m., and then at 2 p.m. there is chili, hot dogs, sodas and other snacks. A raffle of excellent donated prizes for clean-up volunteers will also be an additional reward.

“Last year we had 16 drift boats and 55 volunteers show up to haul over 4000 lbs of trash from the river,” said Conrad Gowell, Siletz Watershed Council coordinator. “That was amazing. But I’m hearing that we will have even more boats, volunteers, and great raffle prizes this year.”

Gowell notes that the annual clean up event draws both locals and river users from other places.

“It’s a chance to have fun and give back at the same time. The river provides excellent fishing, clean-water for drinking, and beauty. Everyone wants to keep it that way and they show up or donate food or gifts. It’s gratifying.”

Officials say bring waterproof boots and gloves and dress in layers. For more information: Conrad Gowell, 541-265-9195, conrad@midcoastwatershedscouncil.org.

More on the Lincoln City area below and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.

A previous Siletz River Cleanup.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted