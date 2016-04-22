Oregon Coast Lodging News: Yachats' Silver Surf Gets Major Reboot

Published 04/22/2016 at 6:11 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Yachats, Oregon) – One central Oregon coast lodging has been going under the knife for some time now, and what is emerging is crammed full of new amenities and surprising features. The Silver Surf Motel in Yachats has brought about a host of changes, slowly over the last two years, that include not only remodels and redo's but adding a host of fun aspects for guests.

Manager Shelly Crespi said her group took over management at Silver Surf almost three years ago and soon after began discussing bigger plans for the future. This took them on a lengthy remodel that began over a year ago.

“We have replaced all balcony slider doors with new vinyl doors and rebuilt all of the balcony railings and spindles,” Crespi said. “We did a complete remodel on all four vintage cottages.”

That's just the tip of the iceberg. All the carpet was replaced with Coretek flooring, which Crespi said is like a cork-backed wood laminate. All beds were upgraded to solid box bed frames, and they now have 32-inch flat screen televisions, DVD players and electric fireplaces in all rooms.



On the exterior, the color has changed from gray to lagoon teal.

Then there's the new landscaping, which includes an ocean view memorial garden with a personal touch.

“We engrave stones for our guests that have been visiting for years, that have had family members pass,” Crespi said.

There's a three-dimensional mural in the pool, done by a local artist. They've also added a gift shop that will soon be carrying local wines.

Yet another feature: they are still working on a barista and snack bar area.

Also added were planter boxes, parking lines, new signage, a summer dahlia garden for guest rooms, and even an herb garden for guests to use while cooking in their kitchens. All rooms have a fully equipped kitchen, she said.

This past February the Silver Surf Motel completed a full remodel of the upper level.

“For years Silver Surf has catered to families, and have always been dog friendly,” Crespi said. “We now cater to a very diverse group of guests.”

This means the main level is family and pet friendly, as are the cottages. But the upper level is now comprised of signature theme rooms, which attracts couples for a beach vacation or anniversary getaway. Six of the nine rooms were completed in time for Valentine's, and the last three were finished this month.

“Our offered themes are Victorian Garden, Beachcomber, Ship Wreck, Vineyard, Safari, Lakehouse and Seaside Retreat,” Crespi said. “Our Surf's Up room is available for families, and features shark and surfer artwork from a local talent. The upper level also features 'The Sterling Suite' which at one time was two rooms. Now it is a full living room and kitchen with a master bedroom and private bath. You wake in the morning with the beach and waves at your feet.”

The Sterling Suite offers two balconies, fireplaces, TV's and bathrooms. Crespi said it's been very well received so far, and it tends to fill up fast.

As if all that wasn't enough, the Silver Surf has tacked on events and activities to their roster of changes and amenities. They recently had their third annual Couple's Retreat over Valentine's weekend. There's even a summer music series from June through September, where guests can sit around the fire pit with s'mores.

“This summer we will have a weekend package that includes live music and a pig roast,” Crespi said. “Silver Summer Luau.” Silver Surf Motel, 3767 N Hwy 101, Yachats, Oregon. 1-541-547-3175 or 1-800-281-5723. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours















More About Yachats Lodging .....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted