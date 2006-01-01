Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

 

Sightseeing Ideas: the Ghost Waves of Yachats, Central Oregon Coast

Published 11/18/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – One of the more remarkable spots along the entire Oregon coast is the little town of Yachats, where the waves are in a state of drama that is constant and more intense than any of those bad soap operas on TV. Being largely an area of rocky shelves, the oceanic explosions happen just about every second that you're gazing out over this wild, blue watery wonder. The waves don't lap at the shore here: they abruptly hit the basalt like a runaway train.

Sometimes, however, if you photograph these untamed monsters just right you get an unusually tamed and surreal representation of them. Long exposures condense this dynamic display into what can only be termed as the “ghost waves of Yachats.” The jagged but fluffy crashes become soft, silky mists.

It is time compressed into a single image, where those moments are sort of squeezed through the time travel device known as your camera, briefly allowing you to glimpse a side of this perfect little place that's a bit like having sped light years to another world, or perhaps some alternate universe where the tides of Yachats work differently under a whole other set of physics.

Most of this fuzzy fun lies along the 804 Trail, where a handful of chasms cause the waves to bundle up their energy as they come in quickly and suddenly release in sometimes enormous jets of ocean.

Photographed this way, however, they look like eerie but pretty, otherworldly beings rising up from the surf.

Some sections where these waves happen fire off larger than others.

In other spots, the cracks and chasms in this ancient basalt show the surf rising and falling, sometimes by five feet or more. With long exposures, you sort of get a sense of that, as the borders of the mists' top and bottom are somewhat defined.

All this, coupled with the extraordinary shadings of a post-sunset Yachats make for some striking sights.

What kind of ghost waves you get differ greatly from day to day, as well.

Above, the minutes after dusk on a winter's day are painted purple in a variety of wondrous ways. This section is more on the 804 Trail's northern end.

Sometimes the best sightseeing is done when there's not much to see. Here, those viewing telescopes people use to see the surf are only useful for getting your bearings in this thick but awe-inspiring soup.

For more sightseeing options at Yachats, see the Yachats, Oregon Virtual Tour Map, and the Lane County Virtual Tour Map for the astounding 20 miles of beaches just south of town.

 

More About Yachats Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

N. Oregon Coast Canoe Trips, Guided Walks, Surfing Camps
It all begins in the middle of July and runs throughout the summer. Cannon Beach events
N. Oregon Coast Guided Hikes a Mind-Bending Bit of Science
One happens in Manzanita, and the other in the Warrenton are. Manzanita events, Warrenton events
Central Oregon Coast Clamming Event, Guided Bird Hike
An in-depth presentation on clamming and a guided hike to find birds. Newport events, Waldport events
N. Oregon Coast Earth Day Hike to Devil's Cauldron, Short Sands
Experience one of the more breathtaking spots on the entire Oregon coast with a guided hike around Short Sands Beach and Devil's Cauldron. Manzanita events
Learn How to Buy Seafood Straight from Oregon Coast Boats
A guided tour of the docks at Newport and its fishing boats, where you can purchase or learn about purchasing seafood directly. Newport events
Newport, Oregon Coast Complete Guide: Every Beach Access, Attraction
Newport Oregon Coast complete guide to all beaches, attractions; lighthouses, jetties, Nye Beach, Bayfront. Kids, travel
N. Oregon Coast Adventures Offered: Trails, Canoes, Survival Camp
From Seaside up to Warrenton, two groups are offering guided canoe and hiking trips, and camps for youth that involve nature and survival. Seaside events, Astoria events
Ultimate Guide to Oregon Coast Fourth of July, Independence Day
Food, fireworks, music, entertainment, games, parades and even events for dogs. Seaside events, Manzanita events, Pacific City events, Lincoln City events, Newport events, Yachats events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Find us on Google+

 

 

 