|
Shorebird Festival Returns to Southern Oregon Coast in September
Published 07/15/2015 at 4:04 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff
(Charleston, Oregon) - Tens of thousands of shorebirds migrate along the Oregon coast in the fall, using beaches and estuaries as stopover habitat to feed and ready themselves for the journey south. When Peter Matthiessen wrote in The Wind Birds that “the restlessness of shorebirds, their kinship with the distance and swift seasons, the wistful signal of their voices down the long coastlines of the world make them, for me, the most affecting of wild creatures,” it helped inspire several naturalist groups. Now, they have jointed together again this year to celebrate the birds' return with the 29th Annual Oregon Shorebird Festival, held September 4-6 in Charleston, on the southern Oregon coast.
During expertly guided trips to Bandon Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, visitors will have an excellent opportunity to see teeming flocks of shorebirds comprising Western and Least Sandpiper, Dunlin, Long-billed Dowitcher, Semipalmated Plover, and Black-bellied Plover. Rocky intertidal habitat along Bandon’s South Jetty draws the likes of Black Turnstone, Wandering Tattler, Surfbird, and Black Oystercatcher, while open stretches of sandy beach harbor Western Snowy Plover. Additionally, a five-hour pelagic trip will provide birders the chance to see a variety of seabirds, from albatrosses and jaegers to shearwaters and phalaropes.
On Friday night, look forward to a talk and exhibit from the Washed Ashore Project, a non-profit, community-based organization with a mission of educating and creating awareness about marine debris and plastic pollution through art. Saturday’s presentation features Dr. Daniel Roby, professor of wildlife ecology at Oregon State University’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, who will speak about Double-crested Cormorant ecology and management in the Columbia River estuary.
Just as last year, the Oregon Shorebird Festival aptly falls on World Shorebirds Day, a national effort aimed at raising global awareness of the need for the protection of shorebird populations, nearly half of which are in decline.
Pack up your binoculars and join the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Oregon Birding Association, the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve and more for a weekend of birding fun and adventure. For a full schedule of events or to register visit the Oregon Shorebird Festival website - found here.:
More Oregon coast birds below:
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles
|
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|