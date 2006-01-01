Latest from Oregon Officials on Razor Clams, Crabbing, Shellfish Dangers

Published 12/13/2012

(Oregon Coast) – Not so good news for those who want to go clamming right now, but decent news for avid crabbers along the coast of Oregon. Some shellfish have been shut down as well by state officials. (Above: Nehalem Bay)

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) said razor clams reopened to harvesting by the public along Clatsop beach – which includes just north of Cannon Beach, Seaside, Gearhart and Warrenton. This happened October 1, as every year this area is closed for a time to allow the population to repenish itself.

North of Cannon Beach - from Seaside to Warrenton - is where there are the most clams on the Oregon coast.

For mussels, ODFW and the Oregon Department of Agriculture shut down mussel harvesting along the entire length of the Oregon coast because of elevated levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning.

All other kinds of shellfish are open along the Oregon coast. Scallops are not recommended for eating, however, because of some toxins.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture's shellfish safety hotline is toll free and provides the most current information regarding shellfish safety closures. Please call the hotline before harvesting: 1-800-448-2474.

When it comes to crabbing, recent rains have slowed down that activity in bays like those in Newport, Waldport, Yachats, Rockaway Beach, and Seaside. This has decreased the salinity and chased away many crabs, but boat crabbers can still expect to land a few keepers, ODFW said.

“Ocean crabbing last week along the central coast was decent, although some crabs are still reportedly soft. Recreational crabbing in the ocean is open along the entire Oregon coast,” ODFW said.

