Oregon's Wildlife Department Wants Your Coast, River Photos
Published
07/15/2013
(Salem, Oregon) – Oregon wildlife officials are becoming a bit of a social network. (Above: near Yachats)
You can now share your summertime fishing, clamming and tidepooling photos with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), and it may in turn be featuring these on its website and in its publications.
The agency is looking for photos of these kinds of recreation on the Oregon coast, on lakes and in rivers, but also photos of hunting and wildlife.
“Have you been out on the ocean, fly fishing in a river, or trolling on a lake,” said Meg Kenagy, Communications coordinator for ODFW. “We would love to see how much fun it’s been.”
Kenagy said photo sharing is a great way to show your love of the outdoors in Oregon, highlighting the numerous natural amenities of the state, including the coast and other areas inland.
All photos must have been taken in Oregon. If there are other people in your photo, Kenagy said you must get permission to submit it
Photos must be fairly high resolution, at least 1 megabyte in size.
Go to the ODFW website at www.dfw.state.or.us/images/index.asp to begin the process. From there, click on the About Us section in the Photo/Video Gallery of the ODFW site.
You can also connect with ODFW on Social Media, www.dfw.state.or.us/social_media/index.asp.
Oregon coast photos below: Tidepooling is extremely popular in the Cannon Beach area. Fishing is a huge industry in the Depoe Bay area, on the central Oregon coast. Seaside and Warrenton are well known for excellent clamming.
