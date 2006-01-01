Oregon Coast Last Week: Shades of Gray, Wind, Sun and Blue Sky Published 01/31/2012 (Oregon Coast) – Over the course of four days last week, the Oregon coast saw the most intriguing of changing conditions. It may be January, but it's an exciting one, when it comes to weather. Wednesday night still hosted bundles of crazed weather. Here at Arch Cape, near Cannon Beach, the high surf advisory was still in effect around 5 p.m., and these were the monsters trying to topple the rock structure offshore. The following day, on Thursday, Manzanita was gloriously sunny but still with unruly waves that wanted to hit the vegetation line. Just down the road, Rockaway Beach was chilly but bright, with the south jetty glistening in the sun. An hour later, at Hug Point near Cannon Beach, reckless waves still wanted to swallow visitors that were trying to capture this sunset. Later that night, the cloud cover dissipated, leaving Arch Cape in this dreamy, ethereal state. On Friday, the sun was still pounding as strongly as it could during the winter, the waves a little unruly and the tourists were beginning to flock to the beaches. Bayocean, near Oceanside, had a bit of a mist going. A tad down the road, the secret spot known as Short Beach showed a dangerous beach still, however. The runoff spout embedded in the cliffs here was going full bore as well. Towards dusk, Oceanside itself was stunning in a faint orange tint. After dark, at Garibaldi, the famed Three Graces rocks near the mouth of the Tillamook Bay enters a further state of grace as stars race overhead. The next day, a Saturday, features plenty more sun in the morning and early afternoon. In fact, conditions are downright warm. Gearhart is especially inviting in this sun, and the dunes are in an intriguing state, with the dune grass bent over and flattened by recent storms. The waves here are tinted with that weird brown foam – an awesome thing, actually. It's the sign of a healthy ocean as the brown is made by loads of phytoplankton. However, up at Fort Stevens, close to Astoria, the wind is rough and the temperature has dropped considerably. The south jetty of the Columbia River puts on one heck of a show, however. A bit after sunset, and 15 miles south, Seaside is in high gear with hordes of bustling tourists. The temperature, oddly enough, is again in the warm zone. It's the height of the weekend, and the clouds are returning. The next day, a Sunday, would see the return of rain to accompany all those visitors back home. More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging..... More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....