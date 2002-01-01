Musical Veteran of Olympics, TV Shows Performs on North Oregon Coast

Published 10/29/2011

(Gearhart, Oregon) - He's had songs appear on TV shows like Parks & Recreation, Breaking Bad, Brothers and Sisters and Gossip Girl, and he's been a part of the musical showcase at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. Now he's coming to Gearhart, on the north Oregon coast, (just north of Seaside and Cannon Beach) on November 4.

Portland musician Scott Fisher is now based out of L.A., but he still spends considerable time here in his native town – in between a fairly steady schedule of touring and recording. In spite of being unsigned to a national label, he acquires regular attention in national forums, including his 2009 album “Step Into the Future” hanging out at the number two spot for eight weeks on the MediaGuide Unsigned Radio Airplay Chart.

The indie popster provides a kind of classy, slightly electronic-edged form of polyrhythmic groove, sometimes with that twinkling, romantic vibe of Bryan Ferry meets The Blue Nile – a kind of pretty yet sophisticated little bit of urban night music. Hints of jazz come filtering through with his shimmering piano, while a soft-edged yet continuously driving, often funk-based pulse keeps these sparkling, catchy and even lovely tunes gliding along smoothly.

Meanwhile, Fisher's voice manages to stay calm and cajoling above it all, with melodies that also hint of jazz and funk, walking that fine line between refinement for the adult musical palate and top 40 hummability. It may remind some of a softer-edged Interpol, Kings of Leon or a more synth-laden Death Cab for Cutie.

Fisher grew up in a bilingual French diplomat family, and some of his tunes are in that language. He has recently started turning much of his attention to studio production, working with some sizable names including Zane Carney of Broadway "Spiderman" fame and former American Idol runner-up Reyli Barba.

Since moving to L.A., Fisher's music began showing up on national TV shows, and some songs wound up on part of the soundtrack to the movie “The Last Word,” which debuted at Sundance and starred Winona Ryder. He's also been regularly writing for other TV and movie projects.

Fisher recently released an intimate five-song EP titled “Sunnyslope Ave,” which is more hypnotic, spacious and dream-like, while much of his earlier works have had more of a jazzy, organic side.

“Now that I‘m writing and producing for others, it’s helped me form a stronger vision for my own material,” Fisher said.

Fisher performs at the Sand Trap in Gearhart on November 4, as part of the “Small Batch Tour,” where he largely plays McMemanin’s venues throughout Oregon. 1157 N. Marion Ave. Gearhart, Oregon (between Seaside and Astoria). 7 – 9 pm. All Ages. Free. (503) 717-8150.

http://soundcloud.com/scott-fisher/sets/sunnyslope-ave

