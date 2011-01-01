Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

New Seal Pup Born at N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Aquarium

Published 05/23/2013

(Seaside, Oregon) – The Seaside Aquarium, on the north Oregon coast, has a new seal pup.

The latest seal pup is believed to have been born sometime around 3:30 a.m., but that process can a bit of a mystery. Manager Keith Chandler said he showed up to work at 4:30 a.m. and the new arrival was there. (All photos Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium).

The mother is Greta (pronounced Gr-ee-ta), and both are doing well.

“We don't know if it's a boy or a girl yet,” Chandler said. “They're still really over-protective at this point. We're giving them a few days for bonding, and then we'll be able to get closer and find out more.”

Chandler said they haven't witnessed the two nursing yet.

Seaside Aquarium crews have long known to not even approach mother and child at this point.

Labor can be a long process or a short one, but it's rarely witnessed by aquarium staff as the births usually happen in the middle of the night. So they have no clue how long it took for this birth. Chandler said he's seen a couple births during the daylight in his 30 years at the aquarium, but 95 percent of them happen in the wee hours.

“That's when they're relaxed,” Chandler said. “When there's no one around.”

Once a seal has given birth she retreats into the back pool and stays away from the public and aquarium staff.

Greta is about 17 years old and the oldest female harbor seal there. The last seal pup birth at the aquarium was in 2011 when Frankie arrived.

Chandler is already considering names, although somewhat jokingly still. He said he was thinking about Edith if it turns out to be a girl – a name inspired by a character named Edith from the famed Star Trek episode “City on the Edge of Forever.”

The Seaside Aquarium is open daily at 9 a.m. On the Prom, Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6211. www.seasidequarium.com.

Greta our oldest female harbor seal, gave birth to a beautiful seal pup this morning around 3:30 a.m. Greta and her pup are doing quite well.

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
