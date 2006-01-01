Oregon Coast Weather to Flip Flop Between Sun and Rain This Week

Published 09/22/2011

(Oregon Coast) – A slight roller coaster ride is in store for weather on the Oregon coast this weekend and next week, with sunny conditions prevailing until Sunday, giving way to some rain, and then back to some sun again (above: sunny skies and warm surf near Yachats).

Starting with towns like Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City and Depoe Bay:

Friday for the central Oregon coast looks to have partly cloudy skies with a nice high around 75. Low winds will also be a highlight.

Saturday will be similar, with a high around 74 degrees and intervals of clouds and sunshine.

Sunday appears to head into showery territory, with highs in the low 60's and some rain. Monday and Tuesday look to be about the same, but a sunnier disposition for the beaches will be found on Wednesday as the rain backs off and the sun peeps out periodically.

For the north Oregon coast, in spots like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach and Pacific City, expect some fog in the morning on Friday, which will then give way to partly sunny skies later. Highs around 70 and winds between 5 and 15 mph.

Saturday, look for similar conditions and temperatures.

Sunday, like the central Oregon coast, will veer into a period of rain. Highs in the low 60's and rain or showers likely on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Like the areas down south, Wednesday and Thursday will back off the rain a bit with a chance of showers, and predictions are calling for partly sunny skies throughout the day.

