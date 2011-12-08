Oregon Coast In September: Preview for Pacific City, Tillamook, Garibaldi, Manzanita

Published 08/12/2011

(Manzanita, Oregon) – The weather doesn’t get any better than what you find in September on the Oregon coast, and Tillamook County follows suit with a bundle of things to do. It all kicks off with the Labor Day weekend – the final blowout of summer – but the fun continues in Pacific City, Oceanside, Tillamook, Bay City, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach, Wheeler and Manzanita (above: Oceanside).

First are the listings for Pacific City, Oceanside, Tillamook, Bay City, Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach, and then the September happenings in Wheeler, Nehalem and Manzanita.

September-October. Spring Chinook Salmon Collection and Spawning. Trask River Hatchery. 15020 Chance Rd. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-4090.

Pacific City

Every Saturday. Tillamook Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Second St. and Laurel Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-2146.

September 2-3. Live theater: “Chicken Creek Diaries.” Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts Community Playhouse. 12th & Ivy streets. Tickets available at Diamond Art Jewelers, 503-842-7940. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-7036. www.tillamooktheater.com.

September 3. Netarts-Oceanside Volunteer Firefighters Association Pancake Breakfast. 8-11 a.m. Netarts Fire Hall. Netarts, Oregon. 503-842-5900.

September 3. Reenactment of 18th Century Sailors and Rope Making. Noon-4 p.m. Garibaldi Museum. 112 Hwy 101. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8411.

September 4. Garibaldi Lions’ Famous Labor Day Fish Fry. Old Mill Marina. Garibaldi, Oregon.

September 4. Rockaway Beach Old Fashion Carnival. Rockaway Beach City Park. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

September 5-November 5. Fiber artist Larkin Van Horn. Latimer Quilt & Textile Center. 2105 Wilson River Loop Rd. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-8622. www.latimerquiltandtextile.com.

Manzanita

September 10. Craft & Flea Market. Senior Center. 316 Stillwell Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-8988 or 503-815-2644.

September 10. 20th Annual Fishing Day for Kids with Disabilities. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Whiskey Creek Fish Hatchery. 7660 Whiskey Creek Rd. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-6519.

September 11. Open House at the Latimer Quilt & Textile Center. Noon-4 p.m. 2105 Wilson River Loop Rd. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-8622. www.latimerquiltandtextile.com.

September 17-18. Rocktober Fest and Autumn Festival. Music all day, beer garden, vendor booths, and food booths. Saturday 11:30 a.m.-10:15 p.m. Sunday noon-7 p.m. Rockaway Beach Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

September 17. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Dinner Train. Come along for a three hour excursion with views of Tillamook Bay, the Ocean, and Nehalem Bay while dining on a four course meal. This trip is powered by a vintage F-7 diesel locomotive. 6:15 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-842-7972. www.ocsr.net.

September 24-25. Cape Kiwanda Longboard Surf Contest. 120 participants competing in 20-minute heats for two consecutive days. All proceeds benefit the Nestucca High School Surf Team. Cape Kiwanda, Oregon. www.capekiwandalongboardclassic.com.

Garibaldi

September 24-30. Take A Child Outside Week. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Tillamook Forest Center. Milepost 22, Hwy 6. Tillamook, Oregon. 866-930-2663. www.tillamookforestcenter.org.

Wheeler, Nehalem and Manzanita

Every Thursday. Letterpress Open Studio. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Contact Sarah to schedule a session at accidentalpress@gmail.com. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. Work at your own level, no instructor. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $12. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Rockaway Beach

September 2. Live Music: Travis Champ. Live band from Portland. 6-10 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

September 3-4. Labor Day Weekend BBQ. Live music both days. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. www.nehalembaywinery.com.

September 17. Writers' Workshop: Writing and Publishing Short Stories. Spend the first half of the workshop using writing prompts to generate short story ideas. The second half will focus on how and where to place your short fiction. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $25. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

September 17. Mz Writers’ Series: Miriam Gershow. Miriam Gershow will read from her debut novel, The Local News. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

September 24. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

