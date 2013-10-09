Heatwave for Oregon Means Really Warm Temps for Coast as Well

(Oregon Coast) – A bit of a heatwave for the Oregon coast, but still a respite from the soaring temps in inland Oregon, and a touch of confusing, conflicting weather predictions floating about. It's a mixed and interesting bag of weather forecasts for this week. (Above: Seaside).

One thing is for certain: records may be broken in Portland, Salem, Eugene and other parts of Oregon on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures will soar into the mid 90's. But the confusing part is just where will the coast be? Some TV news forecasters have been talking about 95 degrees for Tillamook, Astoria and even Newport. Other weather pundits like The Weather Channel are saying the mid 80's for the Oregon coast, but the National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting upper 70's for the beaches during the coming heatwave.

Who to believe?

The NWS office in Portland told Oregon Coast Beach Connection today that winds coming from the north will make that impossible. (Above: Cannon Beach).

“With northerly winds that can't happen,” an NWS meteorologist said. “It just can't happen.”

The NWS said what is possible is that if you go as little as five miles inland you'll hit the 90's quickly, but the beaches from the central Oregon coast northward will remain in the upper 70's.

The NWS said the reason for the discrepancy is likely the forecast models from the others may be inadvertently including data from that mere five-miles-away.

Whatever the case, Oregon coast towns like Seaside, Manzanita, Lincoln City, Oceanside or Depoe Bay will be a fine refuge from the heat. Another added benefit: lodging prices have started to lower and it is midweek, which will make a trip to the beach even more enticing. (Above: Pacific City).

Tuesday calls for patchy fog on most of the Oregon coast in the morning, but otherwise highs will approach 80 or upper 70's in towns like Rockaway Beach, Cannon Beach, Yachats or Waldport. Winds could get as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday calls for more patchy fog in the early a.m., but all sunny and highs in the upper or mid 70's and minor south winds at around 8 mph.

Thursday, the awesome conditions continue, according to the NWS, but a little cooler. Look for partly sunny skies by then and highs in the lower 70's.

Friday and the weekend so far look to be partly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 70's.

Yachats

Near Depoe Bay

