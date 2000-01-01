North Coast in September: Astoria Events Preview

Published 08/13/2012

(Astoria, Oregon) – If you think not a lot goes on around the north Oregon coast after the summer crowds have left, you’re in for a surprise. Indeed, the elder statesman of the west coast, Astoria, has bundles of happenings, from yoga, outdoor events, historic celebrations around Labor Day Weekend, and plenty of things celebrate life in this unique chunk of the north Oregon coast.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

Every Sunday. Astoria Sunday Market. About 200 vendors offer locally-crafted, grown, or gathered products. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1010. www.astoriasundaymarket.com.

September 1-3. Guided canoe and kayak tours. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471.

September 1-3. Fort Clatsop Daily Summer Ranger Programs. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471.

September 1-3. Civil War Reenactment. Assorted events all day long, starting at 10 a.m. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-2000.

September 1, 4, 6, 7, 8. Live theater: “Shanghaied In Astoria.” This is the 28th season for the musical melodrama. Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-791-7940. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

September 8-9. Commercial Fisherman’s Festival. A family friendly commercial fishing trade show with appearances from captains made famous in their roles on TV’s “Deadliest Catch,” competitions, cooking demos and more. Hammon Marina, near Astoria, Oregon. www.commercialfishermensfestival.com.

September 8-9. Victorian Games at Flavel House. 11 a.m. 441 Eighth St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2203. www.cumtux.org.

September 16. In Their Footsteps Lecture Series. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471.

September 22. National Public Lands Day. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471.

September 28-30. Pacific Northwest Brew Cup. An Oktoberfest-style beer festival. Kids activities, food vendors, games and live music. Located east of the Columbia River Maritime Museum, adjacent to the historic train depot. 1792 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7414.

September 28. Live theater: “Topsy Turvey Shanghaied.” Gender role reversal version of “Shanghaied in Astoria.” 7:30 p.m. Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-791-7940. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

September 30. Great Columbia Crossing 10K Run/Walk. $35. Cross from Dismal Nitch, Washington to Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6311. www.greatcolumbiacrossing.com.

