N. Oregon Coast September Preview for Seaside, Cannon Beach

Published 08/15/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – As the warmest time of the year on the Oregon coast settles, September brings much to do in the north coast towns of Seaside and Cannon Beach. Indulge in a lot of wine tasting, the vintage delights of big car shows in Seaside, surf lessons, golf and lots of music.

Every Tuesday. Cannon Beach Farmers Market. Fresh produce, pasture-raised meat, organic cheeses, wild-caught seafood, and hand-crafted artisan food products. 2-5 p.m. Midtown. Cannon Beach, Oregon. cannon-beach.net.

Every Saturday. Wine Tasting. $5. The Wine Shack. 124 N Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1100.

August-September. Tolovana Arts Colony Summer Term. Painting, photography, dance, yoga classes, and more. Tolovana Community Hall. 3779 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.tolovanaartscolony.org.

September 1. Summer Concert in the Park. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy a music-filled afternoon in the park featuring the Ellen Whyte Blues Band. 3-5 p.m. Downtown City Park. Second and Spruce. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

September 1. Live theater: “The Importance of Being Earnest.” This Oscar Wilde comedy of manners was first presented in London over 100 years ago and immediately became a classic. 7:30 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

September 5-8. Seaside Wheels ’N’ Waves Car Show. Unique builder and street cars from 1962 and older, plus poker run, senior cruise, and more. Beach party Friday 5:30-8 p.m. Awards Sunday noon-2 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasidedowntown.com.

September 7. End Polio Now Event. Sponsored by the Rotary Club. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Shilo Inn & Broadway near the Turnaround. Seaside, Oregon. www.endpolio.org.

September 8-13. The People’s Coast Classic. A multi-day charity bike ride sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation. This ride follows the Oregon Coast Bike Route as marked by the state Department of Transportation. Entrance fee is $100.

(206) 547-2707. Seaside, Oregon. www.thepeoplescoastclassic.org .

September 7, 20, 21, 22. Group Surf Lessons. Meet at Cleanline Surf Shop. 60 North Holladay St. Seaside, Oregon.

September 12. Lumberyard Rotisserie & Grill Brewer's Dinner. Featuring Good Life Brewing Company. 6-8 p.m. The Lumberyard. 264 Third St. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

September 13-15. Cottage and Garden Tour. Get an inside peek at true coastal living. Lunch and lecture at noon Friday at the Tolovana Inn. Cottage tour 1-4 p.m. and reception 6 p.m. Saturday. Brunch 11 a.m. Sunday. Sponsored by Cannon Beach History Center. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301. www.cbhistory.org/tours-and-special-events.php.

September 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 27, 28. Live theater: “Grammercy Ghost.” Friday-Saturday7:30 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

September 20-22. Couples Surf and Spa Weekender Getaway. Share your passion with couples surf lessons and massage and spa treatments. Hallmark Inns and Resort. 1400 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1566. www.hallmarkinns.com.

September 21. Bridges To Breakers Hammerhead 100 Cycling Event. A 100-mile ride beginning at the St. Johns Pub in Portland and concluding with a party at the Sand Trap. McMenamins Sand Trap. 1157 N. Marion Ave. Gearhart, Oregon. 503-717-8150.

September 28. Glenn Bard-Bob Chisholm Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament. Presented by the Seaside Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department. 1157 N. Marion Ave. Gearhart, Oregon. 503-738-5420. www.seasidefire.com.

September 28. SOLV Beach and Riverside Cleanup. Volunteer to pick up trash along Oregon’s beaches and riversides. www.solv.org/what-we-do/solve-beach-and-riverside-cleanup.

More about Seaside at the Seaside, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map. More about Cannon Beach at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map,

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Cannon Beach Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted