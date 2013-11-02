Oregon Coast March, Spring Break Preview: Cannon Beach, Seaside

Published 02/11/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Something spring-like this way comes.

March is time for spring break along the Oregon coast, and the Cannon Beach and Seaside areas are the reigning kings of fun and frivolity for this time of year. Here is a preview of events on this part of the north Oregon coast.

Every Day: Seaside Aquarium. Open every day of the week. Feed seals, see all manner of sea life. Seaside Aquarium. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasideaquarium.com 503-738-6211.

Every Friday. Mix and Mingle Jazz Nights. An evening of music, art, and conversation featuring guitarist Wes Warhmund and friends. 6-8:30 p.m. Cannon Beach Gallery. 1064 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0744.

Through March 2013. Quilt Exhibit. The textile work of Astoria quilt artist Constance Waisanen documents the process of loss and recovery. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301. www.cbhistory.org.

March 1-3. Cannon Beach Yoga Festival. The third annual festival brings world class yoga teachers to Cannon Beach, plus music, art, and conservation lectures. $350. Cannon Beach, Oregon. cannonbeachyogafestival.com.

March 1-April 1. Art exhibit: The Greaver Family. A showcase for one of Cannon Beach’s most long-standing artist families, the Greavers, who have been making art in town for over 30 years. Artist reception March 2 from 5-7 p.m. Cannon Beach Gallery. 1064 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0744. www.cannonbeacharts.org.

March 2. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042. www.acbld20.org.

March 7. Lecture: Ed Edmo. Shoshone-Bannock poet, playwright, performer, traditional storyteller. A $2 donation is requested. 7 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301. www.cbhistory.org.

March 7. Lecture: Living on the Edge Adapting to coastal erosion and shoreline change. This installment of the World of Haystack Rock lecture series is hosted by Patrick Corcoran, Hazards Outreach Specialist Oregon State University and Oregon Sea Grant. 7-8:30 p.m. Cannon Beach Library. 131 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

March 7-10. Wine and Culinary Festival. Wine tastings, wine dinners and a wine walk showcasing Northwest wines. $119. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 888-609-6051. www.savorcannonbeach.com.

March 9. Winter Wine Walk. A fundraiser for the Cannon Beach Children’s Center and a very popular event for locals and visitors alike. $30, also included in the $119 festival ticket. 2-5 p.m. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.savorcannonbeach.com.

March 15. Craft Brewer’s Dinner. A five course dinner paired with appropriate craft beers. Reservations are requested. 5:30 p.m. 714 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

March 15, 16, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30. Live theater: “Around the World in 80 Days.” Jules Verne’s classic novel is brought to the stage by Mark Brown as seven actors play 39 characters and traverse seven continents to win a bet. Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

March 16. Pouring at the Coast Craft Beer Fest. The Seaside Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Oregon Brewers Guild presents a craft beer tasting and food pairing festival. 4-9 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585. www.seasideconvention.com.

