Seaside, Oregon Visitor Bureau, Seaside Chamber of Commerce, N. Oregon Coast

Photos of Seaside, Oregon Visitor Bureau and Seaside Chamber of Commerce - N. Oregon Coast News from Seaside, Oregon Visitors Bureau and Chamber

22 Dec 2016 at 6:32am

But with 183 Oregon cities featured, I guarantee you that you?ll ... Jon Rahl is the director of tourism for the Seaside Visitors Bureau and assistant general manager of the Seaside Civic & Convention Center.­­­

A Cannon Beach and Seaside Christmas - Oregon Coast in December

13 Nov 2011 at 8:00am

Chamber of Commerce. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623. December 3. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391.

Seaside Visitors Bureau

8 Aug 2010 at 10:00am

The Seaside Visitors Bureau has a 24-hour/day information center with in-person assistance during standard business hours. We carry information for local Seaside businesses as well as information for the entire Oregon Coast. In person information on the ...

Seaside's Promenade: It's one of a kind in Oregon

2 Jun 2007 at 5:01am

Of course, this phenomenon is not always visible on the foggy Oregon shore, but when it is the sight can be spectacular. The Prom also plays a role in the new Passport to Seaside program, a project of the Seaside Visitors Bureau. A flyer encourages ...

Most News Is Good News For Seaside Convention Center And Visitors Bureau

23 Apr 2013 at 2:36pm

Despite that problem, however, Seaside experienced a record year in lodging tax revenue, said Jon Rahl, director of the Seaside Visitors Bureau. The tax has been ... A television and radio campaign, called ?Oregon?s North Coast,? is set to unveil ...

Oceanside Visitors Bureau unveils new logo and ?So California? campaign

25 Apr 2016 at 11:37am

The Visit Oceanside Conference and Visitors Bureau unveiled a new logo and branding platform ... This is important since there are Oceanside's in Oregon and New York. It also helps to define our brand for international visitors who know California, but ...

