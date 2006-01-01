Oregon Coast Delights are in the Details at Seaside

Published 12/22/2012

(Seaside, Oregon) – On the north Oregon coast, Seaside has been the tourism patriarch for generations – a kind of mecca for families looking for a way to get away from it all. This hotspot serves up the fun in all sorts of ways, but often these manmade distractions overshadow its pristine beauty – and there's more to that than meets an initial glance as well.

A good example is examining the town at dusk, even on a cloudy, wet day. The dim light can do some amazing things, such as above, in this shot of Tillamook Head.

That long and not-so-winding path, the Seaside Promenade, takes on a more suburban setting when you get past the railings. But it's historical in nature, and literally quite close to nature, with elder homes of varying age and mystique soaking in the last rays of sunset, sometimes blocked a bit by those stretched and wind-worn trees that populate these beaches. Victorian charm and white picket fences collide with a slightly forested vibe, and both colliding with those soft sands and ocean.

Those last rays know how to make quite a colorful impression on the Seaside Turnaround. Behind it, the moon peeks out from some of the sky-rise lodgings.

A bit further inland, you find the ocean isn't the only cajoling body of water. At times, the Necanicum River can put on quite the show as well.

One of Seaside's many attractions is its swingsets in the sand. It's the only Oregon coast town that has these – largely because it has the broadest beaches in the state, and thus far enough away from the tide. In the winter, winds knock them around too much so the city takes them down until more hospitable seasons.

The details here can be as lovely as the larger views of the land itself. Sometimes all you need do is take a look down and a small chunk of wood takes on fanciful shapes.

Winter is not all gloom and rainclouds around here, either. This shot, of the Seaside Turnaround in the middle of December, shows plenty of sun pouring down on this north Oregon coast delight, as the various attractions of this spot are silhouetted and given a kind of heated aura, even in the chill of this cold winter's day.

