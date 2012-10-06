Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

 

Summer Coast Preview: July in Seaside, Cannon Beach, Astoria

Published 06/10/2012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – As summer kicks into high gear on the north Oregon coast, bundles of possibilities for fun also explode – quite literally. Astoria, Cannon Beach and the bustling resort town of Seaside provide much in the way of fireworks and Fourth of July recreation, but don’t for get the north Oregon coast’s offerings in music, theater, culinary and shopping events as well.

Various Mornings (low tides). Haystack Rock Awareness Program. Weather and tide permitting, staffers can be found on the beach throughout the year and on most low-tide mornings. Bird stations and spotting scopes, display tanks with microscopes, brochures and naturalists/interpreters. On the beach, by Haystack Rock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-8060.

Seaside Downtown Art Walk, Every First Saturday. Follow the red balloons to entertainment and art shows at various downtown businesses. 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. 503-738-6391 www.seasidechamber.com

Most Days: Seaside Helicopters. Zip upwards into the sky aboard a helicopter and tour places like Seaside, Cannon Beach and beaches as far north as Warrenton from above. A variety of spectacular tours at nice prices that start at $39. Located between Seaside & Cannon Beach On Highway 101 just a 1/4 mile south of Seaside. No reservations required. Summer: Open most good weather days. Winter: Open most good weather weekends. (503) 440-4123. http://www.seaside-helicopters.com

Every Day: Seaside Aquarium. Open every day of the week. Feed seals, see all manner of sea life. An Oregon coast favorite for generations. Seaside Aquarium. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasideaquarium.com 503-738-6211.

Every Monday. Burgers & Jam Session. Open to the public, no cover, burgers are made to order ($6 cash only) with a live music jam session. 6-9 p.m. American Legion Post #168. 1216 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2973.

July 3-5. Book Sale. 7000 used books on sale, most priced at 5 cents to $5. Cannon Beach Library. 131 N. Hemlock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1391.

July 4. Parade and Celebration. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 1216 S. Hemlock. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

July 4. Fourth of July Parade. Seaside Museum presents a parade and old fashioned social. 11 a.m. Downtown Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. www.seasidemuseum.org.

July 4. Fourth of July Fireworks. Boasting one of the finest fireworks shows anywhere on the West Coast. 10 p.m. On the beach. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

July 5. Seaside Beach Clean Up. Join the Beach Drive Buccaneers. Bags can be picked up along the Prom at Avenue U, the Turnaround, and 12th Street. 8-11 a.m. Seaside, Oregon.

July 5, 6, 7, 13, 14, 22, 25. Live theater: “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 7 p.m. Sunday. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

July 7. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

July 7. Day Surf Camp for Women. Empower yourself with the foundational skills, knowledge, confidence and attitude to pursue your personal surfing desires. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $250. West side of Broadway Middle School, Highway 101. 60 N. Roosevelt Dr. Seaside, Oregon. 503-440-5782. www.nwwomenssurfcamps.com/open-surf-camp-adventures.php.

July 7-8. Surf Weekenders for Women. Two full days of surf camp for women ages 14-70. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. West side of Broadway Middle School, Highway 101. 60 N. Roosevelt Dr. Seaside, Oregon. 503-440-5782. www.nwwomenssurfcamps.com/open-surf-camp-adventures.php.

July 7-13. Spotlight Events Dance. Pacific Northwest National Dance Finals presented by Spotlight Events, Inc. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.spotlightevents.com.

July 7-14. Luis Palau. 3 p.m. Cannon Beach Conference Center. 289 N. Spruce. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1501.

July 8, 11, 12, 21, 26, 27. Live theater: “Arsenic and Old Lace.” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 7 p.m. Sunday. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

July 13-14. Seaside Motorcycle Festival. Family-friendly. Vendors, music, poker run, bike show, and more. Downtown Seaside, Oregon. 503-298-3470.

July 14-15. Relay for Life. The American Cancer Society Relay For Life is a life-changing event that gives everyone in communities across the globe a chance to celebrate the lives of people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against the disease. 10 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday. Seaside High School. 1901 N. Holladay Dr. Seaside, Oregon. 503-468-8273.

July 14-15. Seaside Summer Festival Square Dance Weekend. Join the Eager Beavers Hoedowners River City Dancers. With bingo, mini-golf, and prizes. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-396-5537. www.summerfest2012.info.

July 14-15. Ultimate Frisbee: Against The Grain. Frisbee tournament. Saturday 9:30 a.m. Sunday 10 a.m. Seaside Beach. Seaside, Oregon. www.oregonbeachultimate.com.

July 15-20. Surfing Immersion Retreat for Women. 4 p.m.-11 a.m. 3145 Sunset Blvd. Seaside, Oregon. 503-440-5782. www.nwwomenssurfcamps.com/womensweekretreat.php.

July 18, 19, 20, 28, 29. Live theater: “A Week of Augusts.” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 7 p.m. Sunday. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

July 20. Restorative Yoga. Reclined positions supported with bolsters and pillows stimulate and relax the body, moving it toward balance. Bring two pillows, a blanket and eye pillow (if you have one). No experience necessary, available to most fitness levels. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $25. 251 N. Hemlock. Second floor. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-440-1649.

July 21-22. SunKats Feline Fanciers. Cat show. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.sunkats.org.

July 21. 46th Annual Seaside Beach Run. 8 a.m. Register by noon on July 19. Seaside Beach at 12th Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8304. www.SeasideBeachRun.org.

July 23-27. Summer Art Camp. Classes include creating cartoons, digital photography, dance and magic. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Register at 1064 S. Hemlock. Classes at 268 Beaver St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0744

July 28. Shake A Leg For A Vet Walk Along/Sing Along. 1 p.m. The Promenade. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1842. www.seasidepost99or.org.

ASTORIA

Every Wednesday. Kid Corp. Children’s crafts at Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

Every Sunday. Astoria Sunday Market. About 200 vendors offer locally-crafted, grown, or gathered products. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1010. www.astoriasundaymarket.com.

June 16-July 1. Annual Astoria Music Festival - Sister City Walldorf. German musicians from Astoria’s sister city. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-9896. www.astoriamusicfestival.org.

June 25-September 3. Fort Clatsop Daily Summer Ranger Programs. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471.

June 30-September 3. Guided canoe and kayak tours. Thursdays through Mondays. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471.

July 1-31. Oregon Craft Beer Month. Featuring all Oregon brewed beer. Fort George Brewery. 1483 Duane St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7468.

July 4. Warrenton Fire Department BBQ. Noon. Warrenton Fire Dept. 225 S. Main Ave. Warrenton, Oregon. 503-861-7447.

July 4. Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade. 3 p.m. Along Main Ave. in Warrenton, Oregon. 503-861-7447.

July 4. Astoria Fourth of July Fireworks. Fireworks explode behind the East Basin at approximately 9:30 p.m. Visible from much of the waterfront and hillside. Astoria, Oregon.

July 11. 19th Annual Seaman’s Day. This event offers visitors an opportunity to learn about Meriwether Lewis’ Newfoundland dog, Seaman, and to meet some modern Newfoundland dogs. 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. www.nps.gov/lewi/index.htm.

July 12-September 8. Live theater: “Shanghaied In Astoria.” This is the 28th season for the musical melodrama. Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and some Sundays. Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-791-7940. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

July 14.  Astoria Art Walk. Astoria’s historic downtown offers spirited individuality, a quirky mix of old and new perched along the shore of the wide Columbia. Eclectic shops, restaurants, galleries and theaters reflect the vibrant arts and culture scene. 5:30 p.m. Astoria, Oregon.

July 21. World War II Living History Event. The re-enactors will display authentic weapons, wear correct WWII uniforms, and set up realistic camps. Fort Stevens Historic Area. $5 state parks day use applies.1675 N.W. Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-1470. www.visitfortstevens.com.

July 28-29. Open Studio Tour. Visit the studios of favorite artists throughout the greater Astoria area. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Astoria, Oregon. astoriastudios2012.yolasite.com.
           
July 31-August 4. Clatsop County Fair. 10 a.m. Clatsop County Fairgrounds. 92937 Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-4600. www.astoriascanfest.com.

 

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

 

 

 

