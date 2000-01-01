Oregon Coast September Preview: Events in Seaside, Cannon Beach, Astoria

Published 08/13/2011

Starfish and low tide at Arch Cape, just south of Cannon Beach

(Seaside, Oregon) – It's not so much fall on this part of the Oregon coast as it is what’s called “second summer.” September on the north coast still means plenty of outdoor activities, along with the music, food and entertainment events that are the tip of the iceberg in Cannon Beach, Seaside and Astoria.

Every Saturday. Seaside Farmers Market. Vendors include farmers, artisans, and cheese, fish and poultry vendors. Live music, children’s activities. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. In the parking lot north of TLC Credit Union. 2315 N. Roosevelt Dr. at Hwy. 101 N. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-3311.

September 3. First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

September 2-3. Flea Market. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon.

September 8-11. Seaside Wheels ’N’ Waves Car Show. Spectators can expect unique builder and street cars. Downtown cruise is on Broadway from 4 p.m.-5 p.m on Saturday. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1914. www.seasidedowntown.com

September 10. Annual Tolovana Park Cottage Tour. The 2011 Cottage Tour will feature vintage cottages, sprawling beach homes, and architectural beauties. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are available by calling 503-436-9301. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

September 10-11. Lewis & Clark Kite Expo. West of the turnaround on Seaside Beach. Seaside, Oregon.

Seaside

September 24. Cannon Beach Library Harvest Festival. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 131 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1391.

September 24. National Estuaries Day. Join us for field programs around the estuary, hands-on activities for kids of all ages, and our mid-day North Coast Land Conservancy BBQ. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Neawanna Point. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-9126.

www.nclctrust.org.

September 24. Buddy Walk At The Beach. The purpose of the Buddy Walk is two-fold: to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and to raise funds for local programs and services as well as national advocacy initiatives.10 a.m. Quatat Park in downtown Seaside, Oregon. 503-368-5193. www.northcoastdsn.org.

Astoria

Astoria

Every Sunday. Astoria Sunday Market. Taste, shop, explore. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown at 12th St. Astoria, Oregon.

September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9 & 10. Live Theater: “Shanghaied in Astoria.” This musical melodrama from the Astor Street Opry Company is now in its 27th season. 129 Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6104. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

September 2-5. Civil War Reenactment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Rd. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-2000.

September 10. Astoria Art Walk. Enjoy art, hors d’oeuvres and wine at participating businesses. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 1-888-325-4485.

September 15. An Adventure In History Lecture Series. “The Story of Marie Dorian” by Jane Kirkpatrick. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Liberty Theater McTavish Room. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 ext. 55.

September 17-18. Blues By The Sea. Blues music at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. 10 a.m. 92937 Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon. www.co.clatsop.or.us/default.asp?deptid=13&pageid=23.

Cannon Beach

September 17-18. Pacific Commercial Fisherman’s Festival. The biggest, most informative and fun-filled commercial fishing celebration in the world. Tongue Point. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1010.

September 17-23. Constitution Week. Lewis and Clark National Historic Park,

Fort Clatsop. Warrenton, Oregon. http://www.nps.gov/lewi/index.htm.

September 18. In Their Footsteps Lecture Series: Carol Lucas. Lewis and Clark National Historic Park, Fort Clatsop. Warrenton, Oregon. 503-861-2471

September 22-24. Sixth Annual Topsy Turvey “Shanghaied.” The musical melodrama from the Astor Street Opry Company “Shanghaied in Astoria” gets a twist, as the actors switch their normal roles. 129 Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6104. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

September 23-25. Pacific NW Brew Cup. Oktoberfest style beer festival. Family friendly with kids’ activities, food vendors, games and live music. 1792 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon.

September 24. Troll Radio Revue. A family variety show hosted by Skinnamarink’s Debbie Twombly. 11 a.m. Performing Arts Center. 16th & Franklin streets. Astoria, Oregon.

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Cannon Beach Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net