North Oregon Coast Early Fall Preview: September in Cannon Beach, Seaside

Published 08/10/2012

(Seaside, Oregon) – Looking for a kicked-back way to enjoy the famed “Second Summer” on the north Oregon coast? There’s plenty of entertaining events to be had in Cannon Beach and Seaside during the warmest month on the Oregon coast, as September boasts a lot of foodie fun, music, live theater and outdoors stuff, along with intriguing happenings like one of the biggest classic car shows in the west and a surf camp for women.

Ongoing. Yoga classes. Drop-ins welcome. $10-$15. Cannon Beach Yoga Arts. 251 N. Hemlock, 2nd floor. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-440-1649.

Every Tuesday. Cannon Beach Farmers Market. 1-5 p.m. Midtown. Cannon Beach, Oregon. cannon-beach.net.



September 1. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

September 1, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15. September dinner show at EVOO Cooking School. A four course meal with wine pairings is prepared for you in our intimate open kitchen/dining room with ample opportunity to interact with our chefs as they share recipes, cooking techniques, and wine pairing tips. $109 per person. 6 p.m. 188 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-8555.

September 1. Live music: Wes Wahrmund. Relaxing guitar music. 7-9 p.m. The Wine Shack. 124 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1100.

September 1, 2, 7, 14, 22. Live theater: “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

September 2. Concert in the park. 4-6 p.m. Downtown City Park. Second and Spruce. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

September 3. September lunch show at EVOO Cooking School. A four course meal with wine pairings is prepared for you in our intimate open kitchen/dining room with ample opportunity to interact with our chefs as they share recipes, cooking techniques, and wine pairing tips. $109 per person. Noon. 188 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-8555.

September 6-9. Seaside Wheels ’N’ Waves Car Show. Vintage cars on Broadway in downtown Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1914. www.seasidedowntown.com.

September 8. Lunch Buddy Mentoring Program Fundraising Dinner. Featuring the movie “Cars.” $6 for adults, $4 for students and seniors, and $15 for families of three or more. 5-8 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042.

September 8. Live theater: “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

September 8-9. Cottage Tour. Get an inside view of coastal living with a tour showcasing vintage cottages, beautiful gardens, and dream homes. Events begin with a luncheon and lecture at noon Saturday. There will also be a wine reception and raffle at 4:30 p.m. On Sunday, the garden tour kicks off with coffee reception at 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. 1387 South Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301. cannon-beach.net

September 8, 15. Day Surf Camp for Women. Empower yourself with the foundational skills, knowledge, confidence and attitude to pursue your personal surfing desires. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $250. West side of Broadway Middle School, Highway 101. 60 N. Roosevelt Dr. Seaside, Oregon. 503-440-5782. www.nwwomenssurfcamps.com/open-surf-camp-adventures.php.

September 14-16. Christian Women’s Conference. Featuring Ellie Lofaro. Cannon Beach Conference Center. 289 N. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1501.

September 15, 21. Live theater: “A Week of Augusts.” Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

September 15-16. Surf Weekenders for Women. Two full days of surf camp for women ages 14-70. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. West side of Broadway Middle School, Highway 101. 60 N. Roosevelt Dr. Seaside, Oregon. 503-440-5782. www.nwwomenssurfcamps.com/open-surf-camp-adventures.php.

September 17-23. ACBL American Regional Bridge Tournament. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042. www.acbld20.org.

September 18, 19. SKILLETS dinner show at EVOO Cooking School. A bistro-style dinner show typically featuring a starter, main course, cheese plate and dessert. The chefs demonstrate how to prepare no-fuss recipes good for any night of the week. $79 per person. 6 p.m. 188 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-8555.

September 21-23. Christian Men’s Conference. Featuring Bob Vernon. Cannon Beach Conference Center. 289 N. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1501.

September 22. SOLV Great Oregon Fall Beach & Riverside Cleanup. Volunteers should bring water, sturdy shoes, gloves and tools. Refreshments will be provided. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Meet at the Turnaround. Seaside, Oregon. www.solv.org.

September 28. Seaside Rotary Auction and Dinner. Cocktails, dinner, silent and live auction items. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042.

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Cannon Beach Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted