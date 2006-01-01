North Oregon Coast Events: Calendar for Seaside, Cannon Beach in May

Published 04/16/2011

By Anne Marie DiStefano

(Seaside, Oregon) – It's spring on the Oregon coast, and the events are in full swing. Various culture happenings take place in the bustling burghs of Seaside and Cannon Beach, including the famed Sand Castle Festival in Cannon Beach in early June. Look for helicopter rides, art events, music and lectures – and some fun with food (above: Arch Cape, near Cannon Beach).

May 2-5. Oregon Porcelain Art Retreat. An artists’ retreat sponsored by the Oregon World Organization of China Painters. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon.

May 11. Exploring Our Oceans exhibit opening. Reception and lecture by the Haystack Rock Awareness Program. 7 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301. www.cbhistory.org.

May 14. Seaside Downtown Wine Walk. Enjoy a variety of wines paired with tasty bites and live music. Commemorative wine glasses, which are required for tasting, are $7.50. 21 and over only. 3 - 7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1914. www.seasidedowntown.com

May 22. Children’s Center Chef’s Night Out. A chef’s night out to benefit the Cannon Beach Children’s Center, which provides high quality child care in an early childhood learning environment for children from six weeks to six years old. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

May 28. Vox Eclectique. A vocal ensemble performing live jazz and folk music. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $2 for children. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301. www.cbhistory.org.

June 18. Sandcastle Day. One of the largest sand castle building contests on the west coast. Registration closes at 4 p.m. on June 15. 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on the beach. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

Ongoing events:

Cannon Beach: Various Mornings (low tides). Haystack Rock Awareness Program staffers are on the beach, weather and tide permitting. Bird stations and spotting scopes, display tanks with microscopes, brochures and naturalists/interpreters. Haystack Rock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-8060.

Seaside Downtown Art Walk, Every First Saturday. Follow the red balloons to entertainment and art shows at various downtown businesses. 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. 503-738-6391 www.seasidechamber.com

Most Fair Weather Days: Seaside Helicopters. Helicopter tour around Seaside, Cannon Beach and beaches as far north as Warrenton. Located between Seaside & Cannon Beach On Highway 101 just a 1/4 mile south of Seaside. No reservations required. Summer: Open most good weather days. Winter: Open most good weather weekends. (503) 440-4123. http://www.seaside-helicopters.com

Every Day: Seaside Aquarium. Open every day of the week. Feed seals, see all manner of sea life. Seaside Aquarium. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasideaquarium.com 503-738-6211.

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Cannon Beach Dining.....

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net